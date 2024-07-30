Taylor Swift in ‘Shock’ After 3 Children Killed at Dance Class Bearing Her Name

Taylor Swift issued an emotional statement after three children were killed during a stabbing at a Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England Monday.

The 14-time Grammy winner took to Instagram this morning to share that she is “at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” she wrote to her 283 million followers. “These were just little kids at a dance class,” she added.

Ms. Swift’s heartfelt message comes less than 24 hours after a 17-year-old launched what police described as a “ferocious attack” on the north England dance studio while it hosted a Swift-themed party for young children.

“It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, who was armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside,” Merseyside police shared in a statement Monday.

As of this morning, three young girls between the ages of 6 and 9 had succumbed to their injuries and five other children are reportedly in critical condition.

Two adults, who police say were “trying to protect the children at the time they were attacked,” are also reportedly in critical condition.

The local business owner who called the police described the mass stabbing as like “a scene in a horror movie.”

Police have since arrested the teenage boy on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and have reportedly recovered the knife used in the attack. The BBC reports that the 17-year-old was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents and moved to Southport in 2013.

Officials have also announced that they are not treating the incident as “terror-related” and are not currently looking for any other suspects in connection with the incident.

“At this early stage, enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident and we would urge people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing.” the police announced today.