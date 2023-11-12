Terrorists in Lebanon Launch Fresh New Attacks on Northern Israel, Raising Fears of Wider War

‘Lebanese citizens will pay the price of this lawlessness, and the decision of Hezbollah to be the protector of ISIS,’ the IDF says.

Conflict on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon increased on Sunday as terrorists tied to Hamas reportedly fired an anti-tank missile and a mortar into the region, injuring more than a dozen Israeli civilians and seven IDF soldiers.

According to the Times of Israel, a guided missile was launched at a number of civilian vehicles near the Lebanon border, injuring 14. Another attack occurred near the border community of Menara, where seven soldiers were injured by a Hezbollah mortar shell.

The Israel Defense Forces told the Times of Israel that it retaliated for the two attacks, hitting several Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, including one weapons depot.

Some of the civilians injured in the guided missile attack were employees of the Israel Electric Corporation, who were in the area repairing power lines.

The Times of Israel’s military correspondent, Emanuel Fabian, wrote on X on Sunday that Hamas had taken credit for the attacks. The terror group said that their Lebanese arm had launched the assaults.

A spokesman for the IDF, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, told the outlet that Israel will “change the security situation in the north” following these attacks. He said Lebanese civilians will bear the brunt of Israel’s response due to the lack of security provided for the Jewish state by the civilian government of Lebanon.

“The security situation will not remain in a way where residents of the north will not feel safe to return to their homes,” he said. “Lebanese citizens will pay the price of this lawlessness, and the decision of Hezbollah to be the protector of ISIS.”

On Sunday, images of leaflets warning civilians in southern Lebanon to move north circulated on social media, raising fears that the war in Israel, until now relegated to Gaza, will soon expand to northern Israel. There was no immediate confirmation from the IDF that the leaflets were dropped by Israel.

This attack comes just one day after the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, gave a speech to his followers in which he affirmed his terror group, which he has led for more than 30 years, would not let up their fight against the IDF. He also demanded the United States negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“The Israeli cruelty is intended to subjugate the people of the region and crush the legitimate demand for rights,” Mr. Nasrallah said. “The occupation turns to Lebanon after its crimes in Gaza and deliberate and cruel killings. … The occupation is making a mistake again, and all its objectives will fail.”

The same day Mr. Nasrallah delivered that speech, the IDF launched rocket attacks 40 kilometers into Lebanon in response to Hezbollah launching drones and missiles in the Upper Galilee.