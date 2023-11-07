The Culture Wars Come for Anne Frank

Not even Anne Frank, who is among the most well-known of the six million Jews who died in the Holocaust, is safe from the culture wars. So it seems, at least, from the dispatches from Saxony-Anhalt in Germany, home of the Anne Frank Daycare Center.

The center is considering changing its name following concerns from immigrant parents who found it difficult to explain the significance of Frank’s story to their children. The name “World Explore” better reflects the center’s new focus on diversity, manager Linda Schichor told a regional German newspaper, Volksstimme. She claimed, “We wanted something without a political background.”

Jewish community members and local politicians are now up in arms over what they see as the cancellation of Anne Frank, who documented her life hiding under Nazi persecution and died in a concentration camp at the age of 15. The proposed abandonment of her name by the Anne Frank daycare center, situated at the town of Tangerhütte, is hitting a nerve amid the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war.

Germany’s center-right political party, the Christian Democratic Union, “will of course not agree to the renaming of the Anne Frank daycare center,” the economy minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Sven Schulze, wrote on X. “I hope all the other councilors won’t either. Not only in this day and age, but in general, such a proposal is completely absurd, instinctive and small-minded.”

The town’s mayor, Andreas Brohm, encouraged the center to focus on its commitment to diversity and inclusion for its children. “It is important to the institution to make this conceptual change visible to the outside world,” Mr. Brohm told Volksstime. “If parents and employees want a name that better reflects the new concept, that has more weight compared to the global political situation.”

Yet much of the leadership at Tangerhütte appears poised to oppose rebranding the nursery. “On Wednesday, the town council will unanimously position itself against the proposal to rename the daycare center,” the chairman of the council, Werner Jacob, told German news outlet WELT. This proposal, Mr. Brohm said, is part of “a discussion process that’s ongoing.”

This isn’t the first time that Frank’s life story has been embroiled in controversy. In September, a teacher at a school in Texas was fired for instructing her eighth-grade class to read the graphic adaptation of Frank’s diary. The school alleged that the passages about the young girl’s development into womanhood and her curiosity about her sexuality were offensive.

“Graphic biographies or novels are very suitable for reaching young people,” a museum in Amsterdam, the Anne Frank House, wrote in a statement responding to the Texas incident. “Banning books, in this case the graphic adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary, because of certain passages is a missed opportunity to introduce young people to Anne Frank’s life story and the history of the Holocaust.”

The graphic adaptation of the diary was also banned from the curriculum at a Florida high school following opposition from a leader of the conservative group Moms for Liberty. The school principal agreed with the objection, which claimed that the novel minimized the Holocaust.

“Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl,” originally published in 1947, is the most widely read nonfiction book in the world after the Bible. It has been translated into dozens of languages, adapted into stage, film, and television productions, and taught in schools across the world to help children understand the Holocaust.

“I don’t want to have lived in vain like most people,” Frank wrote in one of her most famous passages in April 1944, a few months before she and her family were discovered and sent to their tragic fate. “I want to be useful or bring enjoyment to all people, even those I’ve never met. I want to go on living even after my death!”

Messrs. Schulze and Brohm, and the Anne Frank House did not immediately respond to the Sun’s requests for comment. The chairman of the State Association of Jewish Communities in Saxony-Anhalt, Max Privorozki, also did not provide an immediate response.