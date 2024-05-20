The Fog of War: Iran, Raisi — and Rushdie

If the Islamic Republic’s president has gone to his reward, opportunities could present themselves for helping this theocracy advance down a similar path.

Search parties are combing the snow-capped mountains of Iran for President Raisi and Tehran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. They are, at press time, missing after their helicopter disappeared returning from Azerbaijan. Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, declares that “the people of Iran must not be anxious or worried.” Among dissidents in Iran, many are celebrating even the prospect of the death of Mr. Raisi — a butcher for the regime of which he is a part.

Whether or not Mr. Raisi is alive, the Islamic Republic is past overdue for history’s dustbin. There is no indication that Israel or anyone else was behind the downed aircraft. Yet Iran now faces enemies across the Middle East for its attacks last month and its long support for proxies like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. The full price for October 7 has yet to be paid, and reports are that America stayed Prime Minister Netanyahu’s hand.

The crash comes just hours after reports of America’s foreign policy brass parleying, through intermediaries, with Iran in Oman. President Biden has courted Tehran from the beginning of his term. In respect of Iran he has clung to the articles of appeasement first promulgated by President Obama and then exited by President Trump. He has failed to enforce sanctions on the Islamic State, even as the mischief it makes threatens to blow up the world.

The White House says that Mr. Biden has been briefed on the crash. It would have been salutary for his camarilla to slip in a short video clip that emerged Sunday. It features the author Salman Rushdie, who lives and writes under an Iranian fatwa and in 2022 was mauled by an attacker. The writer lost an eye. Sir Salman tells a German paper, Bild, that “If there was a Palestinian state, it would be run by Hamas, and that would make it a Taliban-like state.”

Mr. Rushdie adds that a Palestinian state “would be a client state of Iran. Is that what the progressive movement of the western left wants to create?” It is what Mr. Biden seems to want, and what he is pressuring Israel to midwife even as Hamas’s grip over Gaza has not yet been broken. Mr. Rushdie calls Hamas a “fascist terrorist group” and notes that its attacks are what began this war. He warns of another “ayatollah-like state” arising adjacent to Israel.

Mr. Rushdie is acclaimed for his fiction, but here he is a fount of facts. Weakening Tehran, a foe, would strengthen Jerusalem, a friend. If Mr. Raisi has gone to his reward, opportunities could present themselves for helping this theocracy advance down a similar path. It could be an opportunity missed if the Biden administration, like Mr. Raisi’s aircraft appears to have done, gets lost in the fog of war.