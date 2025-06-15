The ‘Great War’ Between Israel and Iran Escalates Following Enemy Rocket Attacks That Kill 11, Including Seven at Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV — Sunshine, shawarma, and strategy were on the menu at an outdoor eatery minutes from the beach at Tel Aviv, where a recent immigrant, Benjy, tells me that the “great war between Israel and Iran” is well underway. This is hardly news in the First Hebrew City, which is in the midst of its third consecutive day of rocket fire from the Islamic Republic. Israeli airspace has now been closed for longer than at any time since the War of Independence.

The overnight death toll continues to climb, hitting 11 at the time of this writing Sunday evening. Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel over two barrages on Saturday night into Sunday morning. The first wave hit the northern city of Tamra, and claimed the lives of four Arab Israeli civilians — Manar Fakhri Dhiab Khatib, Shatha Khatib, Hala Khatib and Manar Al-Qassem Abu Al-Hijaa Khatib.

The second barrage, which landed a few minutes before 3 a.m. local time, was so loud that this correspondent heard three booms, and the ground seemed to shake. Those booms were likely the aftershocks of a direct hit on a residential building in a suburb of Tel Aviv, Bat Yam. That claimed the lives of seven persons, including a 10-year-old boy and an 80-year-old woman. Some 200 were wounded. A baby was rescued from the rubble.

This correspondent can confirm that many of those who lived in the building hit at Bat Yam checked into a hotel at Tel Aviv, the Crowne Plaza Tel Aviv Beach. Some were wearing bandages. There was a weariness to the crowd that gathered for a third consecutive night at this bomb shelter, at 4 Zalman Sheneuer Street, named after a Yiddish and Hebrew poet who was nominated for the Nobel Prize in 1955.

For the first time since I had joined their ranks, many parents brought sleeping bags for the children, reasoning that remaining in the bunker was better than racing between home and safety. A dog would not stop barking.

Farther afield, the IDF is notching yet more successes against Iran. Israeli Air Force jets had the run of Tehran during the day on Sunday, a fresh demonstration of air superiority. Targets included a terminal at Mashhad Airport — 1,400 miles from Israel — used for refueling planes, military infrastructure, nuclear headquarters, and senior military officials. Iranian officials raised the death toll to 128 and claimed 900 injured. Iran’s intelligence chief and his deputy perished, Prime Minister Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News from an undisclosed location in Israel.

“We have a free highway to Tehran and we can now pick off the targets that we need in Tehran and other places,” Mr. Netanyahu said.

Even with eyes focused on the skies, Israel’s Defense Forces are working on the ground to protect the borders from infiltration. Israeli troops are being relocated to the northern and eastern borders from Gaza in an attempt to prevent Hezbollah or other jihadists from Jordan and Syria potentially infiltrating the country, according to reports in the Israeli press.

The prime minister announced late Sunday that the kidnapped soldier whose body was retrieved last week from Gaza is Aviv Atsili. He was protecting his kibbutz, Nir Oz, when he was killed and his body taken. With Hamas firing a projectile Sunday, triggering sirens in the south, reminders are constant that Israel is waging a multi-front war.