The Intifada Comes to Washington

America’s heart goes out tonight to the families of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. They are the beautiful young couple who were killed while exiting the Capital Jewish Museum at Washington. Details so far point to a targeted attack on Israelis, Jews, and those who support them. Eyewitnesses say that the suspect told officers he killed “for Gaza.” In custody, he shouted: “Free, free Palestine.” The attack, though shocking, was not unpredictable.

Lischinsky and his soon-to-be fiancée, Milgrim, both staffers at the Israeli Embassy, were assassinated for attending an American Jewish Committee event for young diplomats. “We are witnessing the horrible price of antisemitism and wild incitement against the State of Israel,” Prime Minister Netanyahu declared when he heard the news. He warns that “blood libels against the Jewish state cost in blood — and they must be fought to the bitter end.”

The suspected shooter, Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old from Chicago, indeed seems to have absorbed both antisemitic messages and, even more so, “wild” incitement against Israel. The incitement has come from European governments, our universities, and the United Nations, who issue their condemnations of Israel even as they roll eyes in horror against antisemitism. By our lights, they are all going to have some hard thinking to do.

“Outrageous and completely unjustified,” a spokesman for the French foreign ministry, Christophe Lemoine, says. He is talking about the Israeli foreign minister, Gideon Saar, who referred to anti-Israel incitement from European countries as one reason for the killing. France condemns antisemitism, Mr. Lemoine claims. At the same time, France is also pushing the European Union to cut trade ties with Israel over its refusal to, well, free Palestine.

The UN spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, condemned the killing, noting that the secretary general “consistently condemns attacks against diplomatic officials” around the world. He then went on at length to criticize Israel’s policies on aid to Gaza. As our Novi Zhukovsky reported, the UN was forced this week to walk back a claim that Israel’s policies will doom 14,000 babies in Gaza to starvation within 48 hours.

We fail to see how constant, one-sided, and untruthful attacks on Israel are somehow more justified than explicit antisemitism. Mr. Rodriguez, according to his chants, was more animated by the former than the latter. Incidentally, as Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, and other acquaintances note, the beloved German-Israeli Lischinsky was a linguist who served in the Israel Defense Forces — and a “devout Christian.”

The murder, though, was committed in front of the Jewish Museum at Washington out of anti-Israelism, and also, reportedly, accompanied with anti-American chants. An alleged manifesto belonging to the suspect that’s making the rounds online is titled “Escalate for Gaza, Bring the War Home.” The two causes — “free Palestine” and antisemitism, as well as America-hatred — seem to have lived side by side inside the mind of the alleged shooter.

Whether Mr. Rodriguez acted alone or was part of a more organized plot is yet to be determined. What we do know is that anti-Jewish attacks have grown significantly as wild criticism of Israel erupted all over the world since October 7, 2023. The killing of a young beautiful couple in the streets of our capital is a symptom. Hatred of Israel and the Jews disease, and it existed long before the creation of the State of Israel.

That will be something to bear in mind as we all extend our condolences to the families of Lischinsky and Milgrim. They were a beautiful couple who illuminated the diversity of those who feel the tug of Zion. Millions of Jews and their friends will be sending such condolences and striving to make sure that the two did not perish in vain. Our own condolences are with them. May their memories be for a blessing.