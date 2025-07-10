The UN Blocks Food and Aid to Gazans

Hamas and the United Nations agree: American-backed food distribution to hungry Gazans is Haram. Non-Kosher. The depleted Gaza-based terror organization sees the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as a threat. The charity group, headed by an evangelical, Johnnie Moore, is determined to keep Hamas off the food chain for Gazans. The UN accuses GHF of human rights violations, even as it has handed out 700 million meals since May.

“We are not anti-GHF,” the UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, tells our Benny Avni. “There are basic principles that are adopted by the General Assembly, that are globally accepted by the humanitarian community, of impartiality, of independence, of neutrality and of humanity. We will not work with people who do not meet those standards.” Turtle Bay’s largest operation in Gaza, UNRWA, begs to differ, explicitly demanding to “end” the GHF.

We don’t quite get what “neutrality” means in the context of handing out aid: Well-balanced meals, including all the food groups? Does the UN really adhere to its own principles? Its lack of “impartiality” and “independence” is the main reason that Israel and America are backing the GHF. It was established because from day one UN-led aid distribution has been a source of riches and recruitment for Hamas terrorists, which are a side in the Gaza war.

Since the start of the war, the UN has consistently accused Israel of all forms of cruelty, claiming it blocks attempts by the world body’s various agencies and affiliated NGOs to deliver to Gaza food and other aid. In reality, and in contradiction to most war situations, Israel has facilitated the entry to Gaza of enormous amounts of emergency aid. Yet Hamas sells confiscated aid to those who can pay for it, and it recruits new terrorists among those who can’t.

No wonder Hamas prefers the UN’s relief agency to an agency that strives to prevent the terrorists from taking advantage of aid. As if to mark the point, a Hamas grenade attack over the weekend injured two Americans and several Palestinians at the charity’s distribution center in southern Gaza. The UN was unimpressed by that attack. Its spokesmen constantly accuse the GHF of violations that lead to killings of hungry Gazans.

Reuters and the Washington Post had to issue Monday corrections after erroneously reporting that Israeli troops killed 30 Gazans near a GHF distribution center. Like the UN, such stories rely on an unreliable source: The Hamas-controlled “Gaza Health Ministry.” Similarly, CNN reported yesterday that prior to awarding a $30 million grant to the GHF, the State Department ignored a critical report that detailed concerns about the charity’s deficiencies.

“GHF has done what others could not: Deliver free, nutritious, and secure emergency food aid directly to the people of Gaza without interference from Hamas,” the charity replied to CNN in a statement today. “Routine” critiques, like the one issued by USAID, are part of the State Department’s process, GHF added. “We are addressing each question as per regulations and normal procedure and will continue to do so as required.”

There is a reason why aid and comfort in an enemy territory is a wartime rarity. The task becomes even more difficult in Gaza, where maximizing the suffering of civilians has been Hamas’s most effective weapon. The terrorists’ cruel strategy is inverted by the UN to blame Israel and America. The GHF operation, attempting to end Hamas-imposed suffering of uninvolved Gazans, is part of the solution, rather than the problem.