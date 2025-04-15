Tiny Maldives Bans Israelis From Vacation Paradise: Nearly 100 Percent Muslim Country’s President Lashes Out at ‘Atrocities’ and ‘Genocide’ 

The President of the Republic of Maldives on Tuesday officially approved a ban on Israeli passport holders from entering into his country in a move intended to reaffirm the nation’s “resolute solidarity with the Palestinian cause.”

“The ratification reflects the Government’s firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people,” said the tiny republic’s president, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, in a statement. The parliament unanimously approved the measure on Tuesday, which will take immediate effect, according to an AFP report.

While it’s not officially an Islamic republic, the Maldives requires all its citizens to be Muslim. And while it enjoys an international reputation for ultra-exclusive resorts and stunning, tropical beauty, the country is believed to have Al Qaeda and Islamic State cells operating there. The American State Department advises visitors to the islands to “exercise increased caution” as “terrorist groups may conduct attacks with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations.”

Last June, Dr. Muizzu announced a similar ban prohibiting Israeli passport holders from entering the luxury archipelago. That was postponed over concerns that it would unintentionally prohibit the “millions” of Palestinians who hold Israeli passports. In response, Israel’s Foreign Ministry cautioned passport holders, even those with dual citizenship, to avoid travel to the Maldives.

Dr. Muizzu’s ratification of the Third Amendment to the Maldives Immigration Act will now officially and “expressly” prohibit Israeli passport holders from entering.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu delivers a national statement during the high level segment on day two of the UNFCCC COP29 Climate Conference at Baku Stadium on November 12, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On Monday, Maldives Immigration officials said that it determines citizenship based on the passport that is presented to them on entry, according to a local report. The new restriction is limited to individuals carrying Israeli passports. Israelis who hold dual nationality in other countries can conceivably enter the Maldives if they’re travelling with a passport from another country.

Nearly 11,000 Israelis visited the Maldives in 2023, just 0.6 percent of all tourist arrivals.

Yesterday, Bangladesh reintroduced an “except Israel” inscription on all Bangladeshi passports, effectively prohibiting its citizens from visiting the Jewish state.

The Muslim-majority country, which refuses to recognize the Jewish state, removed the “valid for all countries except Israel” inscription from Bangladeshi passports in 2021.

The Maldives also introduced a generational ban on smoking, making it illegal for those born after 2007 to purchase cigarettes and other tobacco products. That law won’t come into effect until November 1, 2025, Dr. Muizzu announced in a statement Sunday. Last year, the Maldives introduced a comprehensive ban prohibiting tourists from bringing vaping devices and e-cigarettes into the country.