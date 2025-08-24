Trump Administration Blocks Ukraine’s Attempts at Long-Range Missile Strikes as Efforts to Schedule Peace Talks Drag

As Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day on Sunday, the Trump administration is reportedly blocking its use of long-range missiles against Russian targets, preventing offensive strikes that could penetrate deep into Russian territory.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Pentagon has rebuffed Ukraine’s requests to use American missiles against targets up to 190 miles inside Russia’s borders. Use of long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems by Ukraine requires approval of top Defense Department officials.

The approval process, which the Pentagon calls a “review mechanism” was reportedly instituted by the third-highest ranking official at the Defense Department, under secretary for policy Elbridge Colby.

The denials, ongoing since the spring, coincide with President Trump’s push to schedule substantive, trilateral peace talks faces drawn-out delays. Mr. Trump has expressed a deep sense of frustration about the lack of progress since he returned to the White House after a meeting in Alaska earlier this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting, which the president touted as pushing peace negotiations forward, was followed by a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky and European leaders at the White House on Monday. After the talks, the White House suggested that a face-to-face meeting between the warring leaders could come soon.

However, that goal has been stalled as Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said Wednesday that security guarantees for Ukraine must have unanimous approval by U.N. Security Council permanent members, including Russia, a position that Russia has held since the war’s start in 2022.

“Russia is ready to meet with Zelensky when the agenda would be ready for a summit. And this agenda is not ready at all,” he told “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Speaking on the same show on Sunday, Vice President JD Vance praised Russia for “significant concessions” to the president in recent weeks, including accepting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Mr. Zelensky’s remaining in power, and some kind of security guarantees for Ukraine once the war comes to a close.

“Have they made every concession? Of course they haven’t,” Mr. Vance said in an interview with “Meet the Press.” “I think the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three-and-a-half years of this conflict. They’ve actually been willing to be flexible on some of their core demands.

As Ukraine awaits face-to-face talks, Mr. Zelensky marked his nation’s 34th independence day by saying “Ukraine will never again be forced in history to endure the shame that the Russians call a ‘compromise.’ We need a just peace. Our future will be decided by us alone. And the world knows it. And the world respects it.”

Ukraine received congratulations on Sunday from leaders around the world acknowledging its independence. That included a mild statement from the State Department.

“The United States is committed to Ukraine’s future as an independent nation. We believe in a negotiated settlement that upholds Ukrainian sovereignty and guarantees its long-term security, leading to durable peace,” reads the statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “The United States looks forward to continuing to build on our economic and security partnership for a peaceful, prosperous future for both our nations.”

As Russia stalls on face-to-face talks, Mr. Trump said earlier this week he is deeply unhappy about the slow progress of getting Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table and suggested that he will not let the delays last interminably.

“I’m not happy about anything having to do with that war,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday. “Over the next two weeks, we’re gonna find out which way it’s gonna go.”

The day before, Mr. Trump also seemed to acknowledge that Ukraine is stymied by the Pentagon’s limits for using American arsenal in Russia.

“It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country. It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense,” Mr. Trump wrote. “There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia.”