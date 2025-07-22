Trump, Citing Its ‘Woke’ Agenda, Again Withdraws America From UN’s UNESCO

UN’s cultural agency faces American exit for the second time in a decade, raising concerns over world heritage sites and international cooperation.

History repeated itself on Tuesday after the Trump administration announced that America would withdraw from the United Nations’ cultural agency, UNESCO, for the second time in a decade.

The decision to pull funding and participation comes two years after the country reentered the agency during the Biden administration. The reentry came after President Trump withdrew America from the agency during his first term in office, resulting in a five-year absence met with dismay in some circles.

In a statement released by the White House, officials said that Mr. Trump made the decision, citing that the agency is too “woke” and “divisive.”

“President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO — which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” according to a statement from a White House deputy press secretary, Anna Kelly.

In February, Mr. Trump signed an executive order directing Secretary of State Rubio to scrutinize UNESCO and other international organizations for what the administration deems “radical or anti-American sentiment.”

Even though the withdrawal is delayed until December 2026, the move threatens to weaken an organization responsible for protecting the world’s greatest cultural treasures, including the Taj Mahal, the pyramids of Giza, and the Grand Canyon. The U.S. is responsible for contributing to 22 percent of UNESCO’s core budget annually.

The move is the latest under the President’s “America First” policy. The current administration has already pulled out of the U.N. World Health Organization and is reassessing its funding for other global agencies.