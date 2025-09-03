Trump Claims Russia and North Korea ‘Conspire’ Against America as Dictators Meet During Military Parade in China

President Xi Jinping unveiled new weapons during a major military parade at Tiananmen Square to mark 80 years since China’s war against Japan.

JOTAM CONFINO Published: Sept. 3, 2025 06:07 AM ET Updated: Sept. 3, 2025 06:46 AM ET

President Trump lashed out at dictator Kim Jong Un and President Putin for “conspiring” against America as the two leaders embraced each other in Beijing.

“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” Mr. Trump wrote in a message to China’s President, Xi Jinping on Truth Social.

Kremlin aide, Yury Ushakov, responded to Mr. Trump’s post, saying: “I want to say that no conspiracies have been arranged, no one has been conspiring, no conspiracies at all, and moreover, none of these three leaders have even entertained such thoughts.”

Mr. Putin met with Mr. Jong-un on the sidelines of a military parade in Beijing, with the Russian president saying that North Korean soldiers fought “courageously and heroically” in the war against Ukraine.

Mr. Putin also thanked Mr. Jong-un for helping with the “liberation of the Kursk region” and for the “joint fight against neo-Nazism.”

Mr. Putin has repeatedly referred to Ukraine’s President Zelensky as a Nazi despite him being Jewish. Russia meanwhile fired over 500 drones and 24 missiles at Ukraine overnight.

President Xi Jinping meanwhile unveiled new weapons during a major military parade at Tiananmen Square to mark 80 years since China’s war against Japan.

The parade displayed a number of weapons, including hypersonic glide vehicles, the Dongfeng-5 nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), YJ-21 anti-ship cruise missile, a laser weapon known as LY-1 and the JL-3 submarine launched ballistic missile, according to BBC.

Mr. Jinping said that the Chinese nation “is never intimidated by any bullies and always forges ahead,” and that Beijing will “never forget the foreign governments and international friends” that helped defeat Japan during World War II.

Mr. Trump weighed in on the issue of foreign help to China, saying: “Many Americans died in China’s quest for victory and glory. I hope that they are rightfully honored and remembered for their bravery and sacrifice!”

“The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader,” Mr. Trump added.

A number of foreign leaders joined the ceremony in China, including Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic.