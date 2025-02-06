Trump Doubles Down on Gaza Takeover Plan, Signaling That It’s a Done Deal

‘The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting,’ the President says on Truth Social.

President Trump has not changed course on his comments regarding America taking over Gaza, saying on Thursday that it’s a done deal and that the territory would be “turned over by Israel” at the conclusion of the war.

He made the comment on Truth Social, elaborating on his stunning comments during a joint press conference with Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that America should oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and temporarily move out its residents to safer territory while the region is rebuilt. He claimed that the deal was already done.

“The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free.” He said in a post on Thursday morning, adding that American military intervention would not be needed to redevelop Gaza.

“The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth. No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!”

It was not immediately clear why he invoked Senator Schumer’s name in his post. In the past, however, the president has criticized Mr. Schumer for his criticism of Israel’s war at Gaza, saying the top-ranking Jewish Democrat has “become like a Palestinian.”

Mr. Trump’s initial comments were widely condemned as being dismissive of the concerns of the Palestinian people. Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas rejected Mr. Trump’s proposal, saying they would “not allow any infringement of the rights of our people,” adding that it would be a “serious violation of international law.”

The day after his announcement, top-level officials within the Trump administration attempted to walk back portions of his comments.

“The president has not committed to putting boots on the ground in Gaza,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during Wednesday’s daily press briefing. “The president has made it clear that they need to be temporarily relocated out of Gaza for the rebuilding of this effort.”

“Again, it’s a demolition site right now. It’s not a livable place for any human being. And I think it’s actually quite evil to suggest that people should live in such dire conditions,” she said.

Secretary Rubio also suggested, during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, that Mr. Trump did not want to take possession of Gaza.

“The only thing President Trump has done — very generously, in my view — is offer the United States’ willingness to step in, clear the debris, clean the place up from all the destruction, so that then people can move back in,” Mr. Rubio said.