Trump Invites Netanyahu to White House as He Warns Israel Against Interfering in Syria’s ‘Evolution’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited to another meeting at the White House as President Trump called on Israel not to “interfere” with Syria’s “evolution.”

Mr. Netanyahu’s office said that he spoke with Mr. Trump about the “importance and obligation of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, and discussed expanding the peace agreements” and that the president invited him to a meeting at the White House in the “near future.”

Mr. Trump meanwhile appeared to criticize a recent Israeli counter-terror operation in southern Syria last week, which left nine Syrians killed and six IDF soldiers wounded. The operation targeted two brothers from the Jaama Islamiya organization in Beit Jinn in southern Syria. The arrest led to intense face-to-face shootouts and a harsh condemnation from the Syrian foreign ministry, which called it a “criminal attack.”

Mr. Trump issued a statement on Truth Social, saying that America is “very satisfied with the results displayed, through hard work and determination” in Syria and that Washington is doing everything within its power to make sure Syrian government continues “to do what was intended, which is substantial, in order to build a true and prosperous country.”

“One of the things that has helped them greatly was my termination of very strong and biting sanctions. I believe this was truly appreciated by Syria, its leadership, and its people. It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous state,” Mr. Trump added.

The president also praised his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, saying he is working “diligently to make sure good things happen, and that both Syria and Israel will have a long and prosperous relationship together. This is a historic opportunity, and adds to the success already attained, for peace in the Middle East.”

The Trump administration has pushed hard for Syria and Israel to reach a security agreement in recent months, with representatives from both countries holding high-level meetings. Mr. Netanyahu, though, is still wary about Mr. Sharaa and his forces, made up of members of formerly designated terrorist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Israel still considers Syria highly unstable and has offered support for the Druze minority in the southern part of the country after they were viciously attacked by Mr. Al-Sharaa’s forces earlier this year. The IDF is currently controlling a buffer zone, established under the 1974 agreement between Israel and Syria, which separates the two countries.

The army is also in control of Mount Hermon, a strategic point that overlooks both Syria, Lebanon and Israel, and that was controlled by former President Bashar Al-Assad. Both Defense Minister Katz and Mr. Netanyahu have said that the IDF will remain in both places as long as needed and in light of Mr. Al-Sharaa failing to bring stability to the country.

“We have set forth a clear policy: demilitarization of the region to south of Damascus, from the Golan Heights and to the Druze Mountain area,” Mr. Netanyahu said in July. Mr. Al-Sharaa has dismissed this demand, instead insisting that Israel withdraw from the areas that was controlled by Syria before the toppling of Mr. Assad in December last year.