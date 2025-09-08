Trump Issues ‘Last Warning’ to Hamas as New Ceasefire Proposal Said To Include Immediate Release of All Hostages

Hamas says it is ready to ‘immediately sit at the negotiating table to discuss the release of all prisoners in exchange for a clear declaration of ending the war.’

President Trump issued a “last warning” for Hamas to release the remaining 48 hostages as he claimed Israel had agreed to his new ceasefire proposal.

“Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president added that he warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting: “This is my last warning, there will not be another one! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The new ceasefire proposal, revealed by Israel’s Channel 12, stipulates that Hamas would release all 48 hostages on the first day in exchange for Israel releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners with blood on their hands and thousands of other detainees.

Israel would also cancel its plans to invade and occupy Gaza city while Mr. Trump would personally oversee negotiations to end the war completely.

A source familiar with the issue told New York Sun that Israel is considering Mr. Trump’s proposal “very seriously” but that Hamas will “probably” refuse the terms.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, sounded optimistic when spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One.

“I think we’re going to have a deal on Gaza very soon. It’s a hell of a problem. It’s a problem we want to solve for the Middle East, for Israel, for everybody. But it’s a problem we’re going to get done,” he said.

Hamas responded to Mr. Trump’s announcement, saying it is ready to “immediately sit at the negotiating table to discuss the release of all prisoners in exchange for a clear declaration of ending the war, a complete withdrawal from Gaza and the formation of a committee of independent Palestinians to run Gaza.”

Hamas remains in “constant contact with mediators to develop these ideas into a comprehensive agreement that meets the demands of our people.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters in Israel also responded to Mr. Trump’s proposal, saying if it has indeed been placed on the table, “it represents a true breakthrough.”

“The personal guarantee of the President of the United States is a historic step without precedent. We call on the government to declare its unequivocal support for the emerging agreement and to provide President Trump with full backing until every hostage returns home — the living for rehabilitation, and the fallen for a dignified burial in their homeland,” the forum added.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has insisted that his government will only agree to a comprehensive deal that would see the release of all 48 hostages and Hamas laying down its weapons.

A source familiar with cabinet talks told New York Sun that there’s wide agreement in the government that Israel will not allow the Palestinian Authority to take over control with Gaza.

Israel’s Defence Minister, Yisrael Katz, followed in Mr. Trump’s footsteps on Monday by issuing his final warning “to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza, and in luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages, and put down your weapons — or Gaza will be destroyed and you will be obliterated.”

“Today, a powerful hurricane will strike in the skies of Gaza City, and the roofs of the towers of terror will shake. The IDF is continuing with its plans — and we are preparing to expand the maneuver to defeat Gaza,” he added.