Trump Predicts Gaza War To End in ‘Two to Three Weeks’ as Israeli Security Cabinet Slated To Convene

A source familiar with the issue told the Sun that an Egyptian delegation was in Israel on Sunday to push for a resumption of ceasefire talks.

President Trump predicted that the war in Gaza will be in two to three weeks as the Israeli security cabinet was scheduled to convene on Tuesday.

“I think within the next two to three weeks, you’re going to have pretty good, conclusive — a conclusive ending,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House.

The president added: “ At some point, it’s going to get settled. I’m telling you, better get it settled soon.”

Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said that diplomatic efforts to end the war “never stopped. We’ve always looked to find a solution. We want it to end. (But) it has to end with no Hamas.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Israel responded to Mr. Trump’s prediction, saying: “We pray this is true and that you gave a deadline to end our suffering. You have committed directly to release hostages that you will bring all of the hostages home — now is the time to make that happen.”

An Israeli official told New York Sun that the Israeli security cabinet is expected to convene Tuesday.

The source added that the cabinet meeting is expected to revolve around the operations in Gaza as well as the possibility of sending an Israeli delegation to resume ceasefire negotiations

Israeli media meanwhile reported that IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir called on the government to enter the 60-day ceasefire which Hamas agreed to earlier this month: “There is a (hostage) deal on the table, we need to take it.”

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets again on Tuesday, blocking roads and demonstrating across the country in support of the remaining 50 hostages in Gaza.

Hagit Chen, mother of Israeli hostage Itay Chen, spoke at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning, saying: “There is an offer on the table. We demand that our leaders sit at the negotiation table and not get up until there is an agreement that guarantees when the last hostage will return. This is about one courageous decision that can be made today.”

Einav Zangauker, mother of Israeli hostage, Matan Zangauker, also spoke at the square, lambasting the government for “conducting a war without a clear objective; how will the living hostages and the bodies return, who will rule Gaza the day after, how do we rebuild our country.”

“I call on the public: take to the streets with us, only through our strength can we achieve a comprehensive deal and end the war. The government has abandoned (them), but the people will bring them back,” she added.

The demonstrations across Israel kicked off at 6:29 a.m., the same time as the Hamas terror attack began on October 7. Protestors blocked Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway as well as highways between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.