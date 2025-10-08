Trump Says He May Travel to the Middle East This Weekend as Israel-Hamas Talks Are Going ‘Very Well’

The president says there is a ‘good chance’ that a peace agreement will be reached before the beginning of next week.

President Trump says he may travel to the Middle East this weekend due to the fact that peace talks between Israel and Hamas are going “very well.” He says that there is a “good chance” that the peace settlement will be agreed to by the beginning of next week.

Mr. Trump has proposed — and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to — a 20-point peace plan that would see the return of all living Israeli hostages and the remains of other deceased hostages returned to Israel. Palestinian Arab prisoners would also be released as part of the agreement.

The Israeli military will slowly withdraw from Gaza into defensive positions, as well, before a transitional authority takes over control of the strip. Mr. Trump has proposed the former leader of the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Tony Blair, to head up that transitional government.

Speaking at a roundtable with conservative independent reporters on Wednesday, Mr. Trump told the press that he had just finished talking to partners in the Middle East about the deal.

“I was just dealing with people from the Middle East — our people and other people on the potential peace deal for the Middle East,” Mr. Trump said. “We hope it’s gonna come true, but it’s very close and they’re doing very well. We have a great team over there, great negotiators, and there are unfortunately great negotiators on the other side also.”

He says that he is thinking about going to the region at the end of the week if the peace talks continue to go well.

“It’s something I think that will happen — got a good chance of happening. I may go there sometime toward the end of the week, maybe on Sunday, actually,” Mr. Trump said at the top of the event.

He stated there is “a very good chance,” that the war, which began just over two years ago, will come to a close soon. “Negotiations are going along really well. We’re dealing with Hamas and many of the countries, as you know, we have Muslim — all of the Muslim countries are included, all of the Arab countries are included. Very rich countries and some that are not so rich.”

“Just about everybody’s included,” Mr. Trump declared. “It seems to be going well, so we’ll let you know.”

Hamas, too, has signaled they are trying to make this peace agreement materialize quickly. A top advisor to the chief of Hamas’s political bureau, Tahir Al-Nono, said in a statement issued Wednesday that “lists of prisoners requested for release, based on the agreed-upon criteria and numbers, were exchanged” with the Israeli government.

Both sides are making “significant efforts to remove any obstacles to the steps for implementing a ceasefire, and a spirit of optimism is prevailing among everyone,” Mr. Al-Nono said.

Also on Wednesday, the Egyptian government said that fellow Arab nations are prepared to sign peace agreements with Israel so long as the war at Gaza is settled.

The president’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, as well as Mr. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesday, at the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula. They are meeting with Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, who has acted as lead negotiator for the terrorist group, ahead of Mr. Trump’s potential visit to the region.