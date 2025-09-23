Trump Says Ukraine Likely Can Win Back ‘All’ Territory It Has Lost to Russia Since 2022

‘With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original borders from where this war started, is very much an option,’ he says.

After months of pushing both sides to come to a negotiated agreement, President Trump says he believes Ukraine can take back “all” territory taken by Russia since 2022. Mr. Trump says Russia now looks like a “paper tiger” that could lose some of its own land to Ukraine by the time the war is over.

Mr. Trump has been expressing deep frustration with the Russians particularly since his meeting with President Putin in Alaska last month. Since that meeting, which was meant to act as a catalyst to get President Putin and President Zelensky in the same room, the Russians and Ukrainians have continued to attack each other.

On Tuesday, after meeting with Mr. Zelensky during the United Nations General Assembly, Mr. Trump said that he believes the Europeans can help Ukraine reclaim its “original borders” and “maybe even go further than that!”

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option,” Mr. Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social

He lambasted the Russians for “fighting aimlessly for three and a half years” even though a “Real Military Power” could have conquered Ukraine in “less than a week.”

“This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger,’” the president stated.

Mr. Trump went on to praise Ukraine for its “Great Spirit,” which is “only getting better.”

“Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that! Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act,” Mr. Trump stated.

During a bilateral meeting with Mr. Zelensky on Tuesday, Mr. Trump praised the Ukrainian president as a “brave man” worth of support. “We have great respect for the fight that Ukraine is putting up. It’s pretty amazing, actually,” the president said. Mr. Zelensky then thanked Mr. Trump for his support and his efforts to end the war.

On Monday, the president’s new United Nations ambassador, Michael Waltz, warned in public remarks that the recent incursions by Russian military forces into NATO airspace represent “dangerous behavior” that may be an effort to draw more countries into their conflict with Ukraine.

Mr. Waltz declared that the president “will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

“At a time when President Trump and the United States [have] been focused and spent an enormous amount of time and effort to end this horrific war between Russia and Ukraine, we expect Russia to seek ways to de-escalate,” Mr. Waltz declared.

After Mr. Waltz raised his concerns on Monday night about the recent incident involving a Russian aircraft flying into Romanian territory, Mr. Trump took it one step further on Tuesday during his meeting with Mr. Zelensky.

When asked if he believed NATO countries should shoot down any Russian aircraft in their airspace, Mr. Trump responded quickly, “Yes, I do.”