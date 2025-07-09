Trump Slams Brazil With 50 Percent Tariff, Demanding the Country Drop Charges Against Bolsonaro for Purported Plot To Kill Rival

The right-wing former president and dozens of others are on trial for allegedly trying to steal the most recent election and assassinate President da Silva.

President Trump is hitting Brazil with a 50 percent tariff due to the prosecution of the country’s conservative former leader, President Bolsonaro, who is standing trial for allegedly plotting to assassinate his left-wing successor, President da Silva. Mr. Bolsonaro has already been barred from running for office due to his attempts to steal the 2022 Brazilian presidential election, which he lost to Mr. da Silva.

In a letter to Mr. da Silva on Wednesday, Mr. Trump demanded that the prosecution of Mr. Bolsonaro end immediately.

“The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. This Trial should not be taking place,” Mr. Trump says. “It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!”

The president writes that Brazil will face the 50 percent tariff due to the country’s “attacks on Free Elections” and “the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans.” That tariff will take effect on August 1.

“Please understand that the 50 percent number is far less than what is needed to have the Level Playing Field we must have with your Country. And it is necessary to have this to rectify the grave injustices of the current regime,” the president said, complaining about Brazil’s own trade barriers placed on goods from the United States.

“If you wish to open your heretofore closed Trading Markets to the United States, and eliminate your Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter,” Mr. Trump added. “These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country.”

Mr. Bolsonaro is currently on trial for allegedly planning a coup in the wake of the 2022 presidential election, which he narrowly lost to Mr. da Silva, who himself served as president for two terms from 2003 to 2011. Mr. Bolsonaro and more than 30 others are accused of trying to use the military and intelligence services to keep him in power.

The trial is expected to end in the coming weeks.

Mr. Trump has already said he plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on the so-called BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with their other close allies. Mr. da Silva said in response to that threat that Mr. Trump is acting like an emperor.

“We don’t want an emperor. Our countries are sovereign. If Trump issues tariffs, other countries have the right to do the same,” Mr. da Silva said at a press conference on Monday. “I think it’s irresponsible for a president from a country like the United States to threaten the world with tariffs on social media.”