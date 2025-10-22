Trump Warns America Could ‘Put Out’ Hamas in Two Minutes If Terror Group Doesn’t Honor Peace Deal

The president has issued several warnings to Hamas in the past couple of weeks.

President Trump issued another stark warning for Hamas as the terror group continued to attack civilians and militias opposed to the terror group’s rule in Gaza.

“The Hamas situation, they’re pretty violent people. We could put that out in two minutes, but we’re giving them a chance,” Mr. Trump said.

Speaking at a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office, Mr. Trump said that Hamas agreed that they’d be “very good, very straight, they wouldn’t be killing people – and they have killed people.”

“That wasn’t the deal we made. If they don’t honor the deal, they’ll be taken care of very quickly. But I’d rather not have to do that. But we have total peace in the Middle East,” he said.

Mr. Trump has issued several warnings to Hamas in the past couple of weeks but has fallen short of admitting to American soldiers on Gazan soil to disarm the group.

U.S. CENTCOM reiterated that point on Tuesday, saying American military personnel “will not deploy into Gaza but will instead help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance from international counterparts into Gaza.”

“The CMCC will also monitor implementation of the ceasefire agreement, featuring an operations floor that allows staff to assess real-time developments in Gaza. Bringing together stakeholders who share the goal of successful stabilization in Gaza is essential for a peaceful transition,” CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said.

Local reports in Gaza in the past week have suggested that Hamas began using hospitals to interrogate Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel, something the terror group did back in 2014 after another war with Israel.

“Hamas is turning medical, mental health & humanitarian facilities into hideouts, interrogation centers, jails, and dungeons for the terror group’s resurgent control,” Senior Fellow Atlantic Council, Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, wrote on X.

Gaza born peace activist, Hamza Howidy, also reported that Hamas militias “stormed the Gaza Community Mental Health Programme buildings in Gaza, attacked the personnel & kicked them out of the building, & took full control of the facilities.”

“Hundreds of Gazan families I personally know are dependent on the assistance they get from the Gaza Community Mental Health Programme (Before & during the war),” he wrote on X.

Israel meanwhile received the bodies of slain hostages Arie Zalmanowicz, 85, and Tamir Adar, 38.

The Hostage Forum in Israel released said Mr Adar, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, was a ?devoted family man, married to Hadas and father to two young children who were his entire world.”

As the deputy security coordinator of Kibbutz Nir Oz and a member of the emergency response team Mr. Adar fought a “heroic battle alongside his fellow team members against hundreds of terrorists” but was “severely wounded, abducted to Gaza, and did not survive his injuries.”

Yael Adar, Tamir’s mother, said “the pain of our loss is tremendous, there is great relief over his return. Tamir is free to be buried in his land. I am grateful for what he left behind and his legacy, which will still be talked about.”

Mr. Zalmanowicz, one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was a “man of the land all his life, specializing in growing wheat in the harsh conditions of the Negev,” the forum said.

“A man of books with extensive knowledge of history and the land of Israel, he was a tough and modest man who demanded nothing for himself. In all rounds of fighting, he refused to leave his home. He was the oldest hostage in Hamas captivity.”

Yoav Zalmanowicz told Ha’aretz Daily that his father was abducted from his home with “brutal violence. The terrorists hit him in the head, and at gunpoint put him on a motorcycle and drove to Khan Yunis.”