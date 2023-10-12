U.S., Qatar Agree to Refreeze $6 Billion Ransom America Paid to Tehran

President Biden has been under increasing pressure to stop the money transfer because of Iran’s suspected involvement in last weekend’s atrocities in Israel.

Multiple press outlets in the United States are reporting that the Biden administration has come to a “quiet agreement” with Qatar that will prevent Iran from gaining access to the $6 billion America unfroze last month in order to secure the release of several hostages in Iran.

According to the reports, a deputy secretary of the Department of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, told Democrats behind closed doors on Capitol Hill Thursday that the Iranian money “isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.” The comment was first reported by Punchbowl news.

President Biden has been under increasing pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to stop the money transfer because of Iran’s suspected involvement in last weekend’s atrocities in Israel. Evidence of a direct link between Iran and the attacks has yet to surface, but Iran has long backed the terrorist group Hamas, and its leaders have said openly this week that Iran was involved in the planning of its attacks in Israel.

The money in question — proceeds from the sale of Iranian oil that were frozen as part of America’s sanctions against the ayatollahs — was unfrozen from bank accounts in South Korea and transferred to a bank in Qatar, another supporter of Hamas, after Iran agreed to release five Americans being held in Iranian prisons.

Critics of the deal have said such concessions to hostage-takers only encourage more such activity. They have also ridiculed statements from administration officials that the money would only be used by Iran for humanitarian purposes. Vice President Pence called the deal “the largest ransom payment in American history.”

On Wednesday, the Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, and a colleague, Senator Cotton, introduced legislation that would explicitly prohibit the money from being released to Tehran.

“The civilized world must re-impose serious consequences on the regime that aids and abets murderous evil against innocent Israelis,” Mr McConnell said. “The United States must lead that effort by our example, and freezing Iranian assets is an important first step.”