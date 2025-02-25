UK Conservative Party Leader Calls For Probe Into BBC’s ‘Potential Collusion’ With Hamas in Much-Disputed Gaza Documentary

The BBC has been grappling with the fallout of its recent documentary on Gaza after it came out that the teenage narrator is the son of a senior official.

Leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative opposition party, Kemi Badenoch, is calling for an investigation into the BBC’s “potential collusion with Hamas” after it came out that the corporation’s recent documentary about Gaza was narrated by the young son of a senior Hamas official.

Ms. Badenoch aired her concerns on Monday in a letter to the corporation’s director general, Tim Davie, specifically demanding answers to whether the BBC paid Hamas during its production, the Daily Mail reported. The Tory leader reportedly described the BBC’s anti-Israel bias as not an “isolated incident” but rather “systemic and institutional.”

“How could any programme from there be commissioned, without comprehensive work by the BBC to ensure that presenters or participants were — as far as possible — not linked to that appalling regime?” she wrote. “Would the BBC be this naive if it was commissioning content from North Korea or the Islamic Republic of Iran?”

The BBC, one of the most powerful institutions in Britain, has long been dogged by allegations of anti-Israel and liberal bias, as well as Londocentrism. The BBC receives public funding directly from British taxpayers, so the UK government has some oversight authority. There are some parallels to public broadcasting platforms in America — such as PBS and NPR — but the BBC is far more dependent on government funding, and has a vast, global reach.

Indeed, Ms. Badenoch has further threatened to pull her party’s support for the network’s license should the executives fail to take “serious action” to address the issue. “The Conservative Party has supported the BBC in government, including through the current Charter which will end in 2027. I cannot see how my party could support the continuation of the current licence fee-based system without serious action,” Ms. Badenoch noted.

The documentary at the center of the controversy, “Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone,” a damning portrait of children and teens living amid the squalor and rubble of a “Safe Zone” in Gaza, came under fire after it emerged that the film’s narrator, Abdullah Al-Yazouri, was actually the teenage son of a senior Hamas official — which the documentary failed to disclose. The revelation drew outrage from Israeli officials who called the film “pure propaganda.” It later came out that another child included in the documentary is the daughter of a former captain in the Hamas-managed police force.

The BBC initially kept the program up but added a disclaimer that the narrator’s father worked as a deputy agriculture minister for Hamas. The network issued a statement defending the film, noting that it “remains a powerful child’s eye view of the devastating consequences of the war in Gaza which we believe is an invaluable testament to their experiences.”

A few days later, however, BBC pulled the program pending “further diligence” with the production company, Hoyo films. Ms. Badenoch described the BBC’s initial statement as “profoundly troubling” and described their “defensive reaction” as evidence that the BBC’s “problems run deep.” According to the Daily Mail, BBC executives will be discussing the issue at a board meeting this week.

The incident marks yet another controversy for the network which has faced accusations of anti-Israel bias over the course of its reporting of the war in Gaza. A “comprehensive analysis” of the outlet’s reporting of the conflict, published by a former television director at the BBC, Danny Cohen, charged the BBC with making “false and damaging claims about Israel’s conduct of this war” and producing “misleading broadcasts and social media output.”

The report claims to include “example after example” of “lax journalistic standards and institutional bias against Israel” and “repeated instances” in which facts are “grossly misrepresented or ignored” while “the worst possible interpretation is consistently pushed front and centre.”

Mr. Cohen wrote: “Irrespective of one’s views on the conflict, any fair-minded reader will conclude that the BBC has serious questions to answer and real problems to address if it is to live up to its mission.”

The analysis was endorsed by several of Britain’s most prominent Jewish organizations who stated in a joint statement that the BBC is viewed by the Jewish community in Britain as “institutionally hostile to Israel.”

Another report, headed by British-Israeli lawyer, Trevor Asserson, an expert on anti-Israel media bias, found that the BBC breached its editorial guidelines on impartiality and accuracy more than 1,550 times in its coverage of the war. His analysis, which used AI technology, concluded that the BBC repeatedly downplayed Hamas’s terrorism while painting Israel as militaristic and aggressive.

“The findings reveal a deeply worrying pattern of bias and multiple breaches by the BBC of its own editorial guidelines on impartiality, fairness and establishing the truth,” the report noted. The BBC responded to the report by questioning its trustworthiness, writing that “We do not think that its methodology leads to reliable conclusions.”

The BBC has not yet responded to the Sun’s request for comment.