UK Weighs Ban on Gas-Powered Motorcycles as Part of Net Zero Climate Push

Sales for electric motorcycles, which are currently plagued by low mileage ranges, made up just two percent of all motorcycles sold in the U.K. last year.

The United Kingdom could soon issue a rule that would ban gas-powered motorcycles after 2040, in a move that the government would make as part of its pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

According to transportation industry officials who spoke with the Telegraph, the U.K.’s Department of Transport could announce in the coming days that the sale of internal combustion engine motorcycles will be banned after 2040, which could come in line with other plans to phase out gas-powered cars, mopeds, and other vehicles.

Motorcycles make up less than one percent of emissions in the U.K, with most carbon being emitted by cars, taxis, and other large vehicles.

The British government is attempting to spur electric motorcycle sales by offering taxpayers a $625 subsidy toward the purchase of a bike that costs less than about $12,500.

A spokesman for the Department of Transport told the Telegraph that a potential ban would not have the devastating impact some fear. “An increasing number of riders are choosing electric motorcycles and mopeds, including from British manufacturers like Maeving,” the official said.

“While we are committed to transitioning away from petrol and diesel engines, no decision has been taken on the end sale for new motorbikes and mopeds,” he added. “We continue to engage with the industry on the matter.”

The Motorcycle Action Group told the Telegraph that the ban would be “unworkable” and will “terminate most British motorcycle manufacturing”

President Biden is taking aggressive action on getting electric vehicles on the road in the hopes of having half of all new car sales in America by 2030 be fully electric vehicles. The Conservative government of Great Britain is taking an even more aggressive approach.

The U.K. plan now is to have 100 percent of all car sales be fully electric by 2035, which would mean 70 to 80 percent of new sales must be electric by 2030. Currently, less than one in four cars in the U.K. are electric, whether entirely electric or hybrids. The share of electric vehicles in the British market actually decreased to 23.5 percent in 2024 from 23.9 percent in 2023.