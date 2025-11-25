Ukraine Says It Will Support U.S.-Brokered Peace Deal To End War With Russia

President Zelensky could travel to Washington by the end of the month to finalize the deal.

Ukraine has reportedly agreed to back the Trump administration’s proposed peace deal to end the war with Russia after meetings with Europeans to amend the deal.

Ukraine’s national security adviser, Rustem Umerov, said in an X post on Tuesday that negotiators had reached a “common understanding regarding the key terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva.” Several media outlets also said an unnamed Trump administration official confirmed a deal with only minor details to still be worked out.

Mr. Umerov says they are working to get European leaders to support the deal. He says he hopes that President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to the United States in the coming days to finalize the agreement with President Trump.

European leaders have been working to modify a 28-point plan the United States released to end the war.

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany wanted any deal to be more palatable for Ukraine. It includes raising the limits on the Ukrainian military from 600,000 to 800,000 troops and dropping the requirement for Ukraine to give up claims to additional territory in the Donbas region. The Europeans also called for a ceasefire along the current front lines.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the House of Commons on Tuesday that he was unsure of the details of the current agreement that Ukraine is agreeing to but “suspects” it’s the version that emerged from the Geneva talks, Sky News reported.

The original American plan would not only have let Russia keep lands it seized, it would have also required Ukraine to hand over the remainder of two eastern provinces still in their hands. It would also block Ukraine from ever joining NATO in exchange for poorly defined “NATO‑style security guarantees” that fall short of requiring an American military response to a future invasion.

On Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was involved in the negotiations, said a “tremendous amount of progress” had been made on reaching an agreement and President Trump was “quite pleased” with the movement.

United States Army secretary Dan Driscoll has been meeting with a Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi. An American army spokesperson told NBC News that those talks are “going well” and more meetings were scheduled for Tuesday.

That comes after top Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow on Monday that Europe’s peace plan, “constructively doesn’t fit us at all.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that Washington’s initial plan “could form the basis of a final peace settlement.”

The European concerns about Russia will persist even if the war in Ukraine ends. Analysts have warned that Moscow could attack a NATO country by the end of the decade if its forces are no longer tied up in Ukraine.

Germany is trying to create Europe’s largest conventional army in the face of increased aggression by Russia, which conducts hybrid warfare activities against Germany and has repeatedly sent drones and aircraft into NATO airspace.

“We are seeing a big threat, and the threat is Russia. And this threat is not only on Ukraine. It’s on our peace, on our freedom, on the political order of Europe,” Germany’s chancellor, Friedrich Merz, said in an interview this summer.