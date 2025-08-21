Ukraine’s Drones Fly Further, Hit Harder

Two weeks ago, American negotiators at Moscow were surprised when their Russian counterparts offered them a “gift” — a proposed air truce for the Russia-Ukraine war. Then, last weekend, two grainy photos emerged that may explain why.

Ukraine has developed a new cruise missile — the Flamingo. It is anything but fragile. It carries a 1.3-ton warhead, 10 times the largest warheads of Ukraine’s current drones. Its 2,000-mile range quadruples Ukraine’s striking distance. By comparison, Ukraine’s one year old Palianytsia missile can fly only 500 miles and carry a 100-pound payload.

Overturning the chess board, the ramp-launched Flamingo now threatens Russia’s 20 most populous cities, including Novosibirsk, the largest city in Siberia. Once airborne, the new missile flies at 600 miles an hour — too fast for most Russian air defense systems.

With this range for a home-made missile, last year’s debate — whether Washington, London or Berlin should allow Ukrainians to use foreign-made long-range missiles to hit military targets deep inside Russia — is now irrelevant. These missiles, including the American High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, the British Storm Shadow, and the German Taurus, have ranges of less than 300 miles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine speaks at Lafayette Park, across from the White House, on August 18, 2025. AP/Jacquelyn Martin

In a strategic message to Washington and Moscow, Ukraine’s military command authorized Associated Press photographer Efrem Lukatsky to release photos of the new missile hours before Monday’s Trump-Zelensky meeting at Washington. One week earlier, Ukraine may have tested its secret weapon.

On August 10, Ukrainian drones hit and severely damaged a Lukoil refinery at Ukhta, Komi Republic. It was the first time in the war that drones hit this Arctic region, 1,250 miles northeast of Ukraine. The next day, on August 11, Ukrainians hit and damaged the largest helium plant in European Russia. Used for military production, the plant is at Orenburg, 750 miles east of Ukraine, near Kazakhstan.

On August 14, drones flew 700 miles south of Ukraine to Astrakhan. There they sank Port Olya-4, a Russian cargo ship that was loaded with drones and ammunition from Iran. One year ago, the ship was sanctioned by America’s Treasury department. On August 15, a mystery blast leveled the Elastik gunpowder factory, killing 25 workers and injuring 158. This defense plant was at Ryazan, 400 miles northeast of Ukraine.

During World War II, Germany’s high command sought to win control of Russia west of the “A-A line,” a hypothetical 1,200-mile, north-south line between Arkhangelsk in the Arctic Ocean and Astrakhan on the Caspian Sea. In response, Stalin moved Soviet defense plants east of the A-A line. Today, the Flamingo can hit virtually any major plant east of the A-A line.

A soldier of Ukraine’s National Guard 15th Brigade carries a reconnaissance drone near the front line in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, July 29, 2024. AP/Andriy Andriyenko

Long range attacks are part of a series of Ukrainian drone strikes that damaged seven Russian refineries this month — Afipsky, Novokuibyshevsk Ryan, Saratov, Syzran, Slavyansk, and Volgograd. Separately, in mid-August, Ukrainian drones hit two pumping stations for the Druzhba oil export pipeline. These explosions briefly cut oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia.

“Russia has lost roughly 13 percent of its oil-refining capacity since early August,” the Moscow Times reported last night. “Ukrainian drones have hit at least seven Russian refineries, forcing four to shut down completely.”

Russia has suspended all exports of gasoline through the end of September. The price of 95 octane premium gas has increased by 50 percent this year, almost six times general inflation for the same period. Although Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer — after America and Saudi Arabia — gas lines are spreading across Russia. In some areas, like Transbaikal, gas can only be purchased with rationing coupons.

Next month, Russia’s energy ministry is to hold an online education session to teach refinery managers how to defend against Ukrainian drones. Managers complain that they have only automatic weapons to shoot at drones and missiles. By contrast, Radio Free Europe reports that President Vladimir Putin’s lakeside compound in Valdai, 250 miles northwest of Moscow, is now protected by 12 anti-missile systems, largely Pantsirs.

Renowned for maintaining a poker face, Mr. Putin may be feeling the heat. On Monday night at the White House, a microphone picked up President Trump privately exclaiming to the European leaders: “Putin wants to make a deal. You understand? As crazy as it sounds.”