Ukraine’s Zelensky Offers to Resign Presidency in Exchange for Peace or Membership in NATO

‘If you really need me to leave my post, I am ready,’ he says during a Sunday press conference.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday what he would be willing to quit his post “immediately” if it would ensure that his war-torn country would gain membership into NATO.

“If there is peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my post, I am ready. I can exchange it for NATO,” Mr. Zelensky said during a press conference at Kyiv, adding that he would do so immediately if required.

The comments were made as Monday will mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Zelensky added that he hopes that President Trump would become more a partner to his country and more than a mediator role with Moscow and called for him to provide guarantees to help Kyiv with defenses.



“I really want it to be more than just mediation … that’s not enough,” he told reporters.

The remarks come after allegations on Tuesday by Mr. Trump that Mr. Zelensky was a “dictator without elections,” and was looking to “keep the ‘gravy train’ going on funding by America for defense efforts.

“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle,” he wrote on Truth Social.

He also alleged that Ukraine that started the war and that Mr. Zelensky is down to a 4-percent approval rating in his own country.

The Ukrainian president claimed that Mr. Trump is following lies spread by Russia as he has been iced out of negotiations between Putin and the White House to end the conflict.

“We understand this, and we have evidence that these numbers are being discussed between America and Russia. Unfortunately, President Trump — whom we greatly respect as the leader of a nation we deeply admire — lives in a disinformation space,” Mr. Zelensky said in response to Mr. Trump’s comments.

“If someone wants to replace me right now, it’s not going to happen.”





