Venice Residents Protest Bezos Wedding as Europe Bristles About Overtourism

In the streets of Barcelona, demonstrators armed with water guns sprayed unsuspecting tourists as part of growing protests.

“No space for Bezos,” said one sign held by a Venetian angry said about the coming wedding of the Amazon founder and space exploration billionaire in the once-quaint seaside town in Italy.

Venice, famed for its canals and cultural heritage, has become the latest flashpoint in a growing debate concerning overtourism. Jeff Bezos’ wedding to fiancée Lauren Sanchez, scheduled to take place in the town during the height of the summer tourist season, has drawn sharp criticism from locals who argue that the event underscores the overtourism crisis it has been enduring for years.

Scheduled for late June 2025 (no one will exactly when the lavish affair is set to take place), the $21 million celebration is not only expected to bring hundreds of high-profile guests — reports include Katy Perry, several Kardashian family members, Eva Longoria, Oprah Winfrey, and Gayle King — but has also ignited concern over increased disruptions in the already strained lagoon town.

One report says the nuptials could take place at the Misericordia, a former charitable institution converted into an event space. That is, unless protesters have their way.

“Bezos will never get to the Misericordia,” protest organizer Federica Toninello said, according to Tempo. “We will line the streets with our bodies, block the canals with lifesavers, dinghies, and our boats. For us, this is not just about one wedding, it’s about reclaiming Venice for its residents and standing against events that exacerbate the struggles of regular Venetians.”

Venice is just a two-square-mile island where some 50,000 people live, but each year more than 20 million people visit the town, many arriving by cruise ship. Frustrated residents say the town simply can’t take that many visitors annually. While the local government has implemented measures to alleviate overcrowding, such as entry fees during weekends and holidays, critics argue such measures fall short as tourism-driven economic models continue to displace residents.

Venice is not alone in its struggle with overtourism. Recent coordinated anti-tourism protests across other parts of Europe reflect growing discontent among local communities.

Over the weekend in the streets of Barcelona, demonstrators armed with water guns sprayed unsuspecting tourists to highlight how mass tourism is hurting the city. Protesters in other cities in Spain, including Mallorca, Lisbon, and Granada, also rallied with messages about housing crises and the erosion of local cultural identity.

Some 5,000 people gathered in Palma, the capital of Mallorca, wielding water guns and chanting “Everywhere you look, all you see are tourists.”

“The squirt guns are to bother the tourists a bit,” Andreu Martínez told the Associated Press. “Barcelona has been handed to the tourists. This is a fight to give Barcelona back to its residents. Our lives, as lifelong residents, are being systematically pushed aside.”

Meanwhile in Paris, the Louvre Museum was forced to close its doors on Monday as staff staged a strike to protest worsening working conditions and the strain of mass tourism. Known for housing priceless masterpieces like Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo, the museum’s sudden closure left thousands of visitors stranded and confused.

At the heart of the conflict is the unrelenting demand to see the museum’s star attraction, the Mona Lisa. Each day, nearly 20,000 visitors flood the museum’s largest hall, the Salle des États, for a chance to catch a glimpse of the enigmatic painting.

The historic institution has been operating beyond capacity for years. Last year alone, the Louvre welcomed 8.7 million visitors, double what its infrastructure was designed to handle. Even a daily cap of 30,000 visitors hasn’t curbed the strain on its operations.

Monday’s strike occurred during an internal meeting when gallery attendants, ticket agents, and security staff refused to return to their posts. Union representatives called the working conditions “untenable,” citing immense pressure from relentless crowds and a lack of resources.

Amid the strike, staff have discussed the possibility of opening a limited “masterpiece route,” allowing access to highlights such as the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo for a few hours. However, the full museum remains in limbo, with hopes of resuming regular operations by Wednesday.