‘We Were Never Meant To Feed Gaza Alone’: Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Hopes UN Will Finally Cooperate and Accept Offer To Secure Aid Trucks

‘We can bring the aid safely and securely anywhere that the UN desires within Gaza,’ a GHF spokesperson tells the Sun.

As the United Nations is ramping up efforts to pick up aid piling up at the Gaza border crossings, the American backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is offering to help meet one of their key challenges; providing security for trucks carrying aid in order to prevent looting and attacks.

The UN and Israel were again at loggerheads last week after images of starvation in Gaza ignited another blame game for the lack of food entering the Hamas-run enclave.

One of the main reasons the UN cited for not picking up the hundreds of trucks worth of aid waiting at border crossings was a lack of safety for their truck drivers.

But GHF has repeatedly offered the UN to provide security trucks. An offer that is yet to be accepted.

“We can provide drivers for their trucks. We can provide trucks, we can provide security. And we can bring the aid safely and securely anywhere that the UN desires within Gaza,” GHF spokesperson, Chapin Fay, told New York Sun in an interview.

Following the outrage over images of starvation and aid piling up at the Gaza border, Israel has opened new, permanent safe routes for truck drivers which are open every day from 06:00 am to 11:00 pm every day.

The IDF is also implementing tactical military pauses for humanitarian purposes in three densely populated areas in southern, central and northern Gaza.

But the issue of humanitarian aid in Gaza has been a consistent cause for public spats between Israel and international NGOs throughout the war. A fight that intensified when GHF entered the picture this year with the backing of the United States and Israel.

The UN and other NGOs were in uproar, refusing to this day to cooperate with GHF.

GHF has been accused of lacking experience and failing to live up to principles of neutrality and humanity. Accusations that only grew stronger after Palestinian civilians were reported shot and killed by Israeli soldiers as they neared the distribution sites.

But Hamas attempted to sabotage GHF’s work from the outset, warning Palestinians not to collect their aid or face retribution. The terror group also sent out fake messages on behalf of the NGO to sow chaos at the distribution sites.

“We have our own online and social media channels and direct word of mouth from our local Palestinian aid workers, but Hamas actively works against us every single time, telling people that (distribution sites) are open. And when it’s not, and when thousands of people line up for food, it could get dangerous,” Mr. Fay said.

GHF has also spotted Hamas operatives among the crowds of civilians seeking aid, most recently on July 16 when 19 people were trampled to death as the armed terrorists deliberately sowed chaos. In another incident, Hamas operatives threw hand grenades at American aid workers at one of the distribution sites.

The violent incident was the only time GHF security people fired warning shots to control the crowd and run in to save a child’s life, Mr. Fay said: “Our guys don’t shoot at anyone.”

According to GFH, 12 of their Palestinian workers have been killed by Hamas while others were tortured. Another example of the lengths the terror group is willing to go to sabotage the American-backed NGO.

But perhaps more importantly, shutting down GHF’s work once and for all is now a key demand by Hamas in ceasefire negotiations with Israel. Hamas wants the UN and other international NGOs to be solely in charge of delivering aid and GHF removed from Gaza, Hamas official Basem Naim told New York Sun.

“We believe, during this war alone, Hamas has made over a billion dollars selling free food for the people of Gaza,” Mr. Fay said, repeating a claim made by Israel’s Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich.

New York Sun has not seen evidence to support the claim, but reports have suggested Hamas’ has looted and capitalised on aid in Gaza, while footage of large numbers of armed Palestinians hijacking trucks with aid have circulated on social media.

The UN and local Palestinians in Gaza have long reported that basic commodities are being sold for astronomical prices on the market, while the UN has admitted to repeated looting of its trucks.

Despite the GHF boasting about the more than 92 million meals delivered to hungry Palestinians in the past two months, the NGO admits that it cannot lift the task of feeding Gaza itself.

“GHF was never created to solve this problem alone. And we can’t. So we would love to work with the UN to get more food out. We want to scale up at additional sites and bring as much food to people as possible and create new humanitarian corridors,” Mr. Fay said.

Teams from the UN and GHF are now expected to meet in the near future to discuss possible cooperation after the American-backed NGO repeatedly called on the UN to cooperate.

“I welcome dialogue on how to reach as many people as possible and alleviate widespread suffering, without causing harm. To that end, my operations team stands ready to meet, as previously proposed,” Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, wrote in a letter on Friday to GHF.

In the meantime the race to get aid delivered to hungry Gazans continues, with both Israel and the UN increasing their efforts.

120 trucks with aid were picked up on Sunday by UN and other international organizations while 180 trucks entered Gaza, waiting at the border crossing along with hundreds of other trucks worth of aid.