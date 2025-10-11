Where Are the Ceasefire Activists Now That There’s Actually a Ceasefire?

As a Gaza truce takes effect, many of the progressive lawmakers and celebrities who demanded peace for two years are conspicuously silent.

Pro-Palestinian activists who spent two years demanding a ceasefire in Gaza have been suspiciously quiet following the announcement of an actual peace deal.

“I would have expected the streets of European capitals and campuses around the world to burst with joy for the end of what they claimed is ‘Genocide,’” remarked Israel’s former prime minister, Naftali Bennett. “Might it be that their goal was never to secure Palestinian lives, but to destroy Israel?”

The first phase of President Trump’s peace plan took effect Friday at noon, initiating a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from designated areas. During the agreement’s initial 72-hour window, Hamas is required to release 48 hostages — 20 of whom are expected to be alive — while Israel will deliver 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences plus an additional 1,700 Gazans imprisoned since the start of the war.

Celebrations erupted in Israel as families geared up to be reunited with their loved ones after 735 days of captivity. An Israel Defense Forces’ spokesman, Effie Defrin, tearfully remarked that the ceasefire was “an emotional moment for the people of Israel and for the IDF troops and soldiers who have fought and acted over the past two years with courage, bravery, and out of a sense of mission and dedication.”

Palestinians in Gaza also took to the streets in celebration, with social media videos showing crowds singing and dancing. Many expressed both hope and apprehension about the challenges ahead as they prepare to return to their homes.

In sharp contrast, many of the most vocal pro-Palestinian activists in America or abroad have stayed silent. In Congress, left-wing critics of Israel, like Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Summer Lee, and the chairman of the House Progressive Caucus, Greg Casar, had made no public comments on the deal as of Friday morning.

A few like Representative Ilhan Omar offered reluctant words of praise, calling the ceasefire “a hopeful step.” But, he added, “we must demand accountability for every war crime committed during this genocide and continue to call for an end to the occupation.”

The New York City mayoral frontrunner, Zohran Mamdani, adopted a similar line 24 hours after the deal was announced. The ardent critic of Israel and Zionism said he was “hopeful at the news of a possible ceasefire” before renewing his condemnation of what he called Israel’s “war crimes” and “genocide of Palestinians.” He made no mention of Mr. Trump’s role in facilitating the deal.

Many celebrities who have taken up the cause were also mum. “Where are the ‘Artists for Ceasefire’ Now?” asked an Israeli author and advocate, Hen Mazzig, referring to a group of actors and filmmakers who launched a campaign two weeks after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre urging America to stop sending Israel weapons.

“When the cameras were rolling, they screamed for Gaza. Now that peace is here, they’ve disappeared. No hashtags. No joy for lives saved. No empathy for the freed,” Mr. Mazzig wrote in a social media post.

“Because it was never about humanity — it was about ego, outrage, and belonging to a mob. Silence exposes truth louder than any slogan. And we see exactly who they are.”