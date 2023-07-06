Whistleblower on the Run in Biden Corruption Case Says He’s Being ‘Hunted’ by FBI After He Exposed Payments by Chinese Firm to Hunter and His Father

Gal Luft spoke out and named names from a secret location after he skipped bail and escaped following his arrest at Cyprus.

Has the Congressional investigation into the Biden family’s alleged influence-peddling schemes just been given fresh juice? Judging from a detailed new description of allegations of high-level graft by the American-Israeli professor and former Israeli lieutenant colonel, Gal Luft, that appears to be the case.

Mr. Luft, 57, is on the run following his arrest at Cyprus on the charges of international arms trafficking and an alleged violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act — but he denies those charges, calling them retaliatory acts by President Biden for having cooperated in an investigation of his son Hunter.

Following his widely publicized arrest, which occurred just before Mr. Luft was to board a regular commercial flight back to Israel, he said in a tweet that the Department of Justice “is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim, and Hunter Biden. Shall I name names?” This week he recorded a 14-minute video message, just obtained and published by the New York Post, in which he does in fact name names.

Underscoring the complexity of Mr. Luft’s months-long ordeal is that the video, which shows him looking well and in a comfortable indoor setting, was made in an undisclosed location. In late March, Cyprus police reported that the former Israeli lieutenant colonel and respected energy issues expert had gone missing. Mr. Luft suggests that he believes the whole affair to be politically motivated and that the reason he jumped bail at Cyprus in April was that, in his view, he would be able to receive a fair trial “in a New York court” were he extradited to the United States.

Could Mr. Luft be back in Israel now? The deputy spokesman at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yossi Zilberman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prior to reports of Mr. Luft’s having gone missing from Cyprus, the Israeli embassy at Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, confirmed that the foreign ministry was “familiar with the case” and was “dealing with its consular aspects.”

Journalist Caroline Glick reported in February that Mr. Biden’s envoy to Nicosia, Julie Fischer, appealed a Cypriot court’s decision to grant Mr. Luft bail. The American embassy in Cyprus did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment, referring us instead to Foggy Bottom, which has remained tight-lipped.

From wherever Mr. Luft is, he did not hold back, maintaining that the reason he was arrested at Cyprus — a 35-minute flight from Israel — is that it was a part of a plan by the Biden administration to keep him from testifying to the House Oversight Committee about payments said to have been made to members of the president’s family by an energy company called CEFC that was run by Communist China.

As the Sun has previously reported, in March 2019, Mr. Luft met with four FBI officials and two Department of Justice prosecutors at the American Embassy at Brussels to provide information that CEFC was paying $100,000 a month to Hunter Biden and $65,000 to his uncle Jim in exchange for their FBI connections and use of the Biden name to promote China’s Belt and Road Initiative around the world.

According to Mr. Luft, the Department of Justice dispatched six individuals to meet him at Belgium: four FBI agents and two prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, Daniel Richenthal and Catherine Ghosh. “Over an intensive two-day meeting, I shared my information about the Biden family’s financial transactions with CEFC, including specific dollar figures,” Mr. Luft said in the video, adding, “I also provided the name of Rob Walker, who later became known as Hunter Biden’s bagman.”

At Brussels, as the New York Post first reported, Mr. Luft also told the Department of Justice and the FBI at Brussels that Hunter “had an FBI mole named ‘One Eye’ who had tipped off his CEFC associates, Mr. Patrick Ho and Chairman Ye Jianming, that they were under investigation.”

Mr. Biden, then vice president, announced his bid for the presidency less than a month after the Brussels meeting. Mr. Luft claimed that everything he told the American officials was “corroborated” nine months later, when the FBI subpoenaed Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

In the new video message, Mr. Luft accused the Department of Justice of a cover-up and said that “I, who volunteered to inform the US government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed — and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life.”

He added, “I warned the government about potential risk to the integrity of the 2020 election … Ask yourself, who is the real criminal in this story?”

For the complete video message, please click here.