Who Will Miss Silvio Berlusconi — and Who Won’t

It is safe to say that many Italians will miss Silvio Berlusconi — in terms of brashness, political agility, and sheer longevity, the billionaire media baron, soccer club owner, and four-time prime minister was second to none. Not to mention his infamous “bunga bunga” bacchanals, said to feature licentious goings-on that would make even the most exuberant scenes from Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita” look tame by comparison.

The rock star of the Italian high life, Berlusconi had no equal in recent times, though the randy Milan-born magnate may have had one or two antecedents in ancient Roman times.

As for Berlusconi’s political legacy, like much else in Italy that is slightly more complicated. London’s Spectator is correct in stating that Italian politics will be duller without Il Cavaliere, or the Knight, as he was nicknamed, around to keep his fellow countrymen in his thrall and headline writers around the world on their toes.

By the time Berlusconi passed away at the age of 86, his ability to bounce back from the brink had become legendary. This is the man who, having been banned from public office over tax fraud nine years prior, returned to serve in Italy’s parliament, in September 2022.

Rising political stars like Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s first female prime minister, must have marveled at the ability of Berlusconi, despite his age or because of it, to still play the role of political kingmaker. It is his Forza Italia that, along with a third party, became the coalition partner that Ms. Meloni’s Brothers of Italy partner needed to govern.

Others sneered.

There is no denying that the aging lothario’s flamboyant social life put him at odds with some, such as certain occupants of the Vatican. Yet Pope Francis wasted little time in praising Berlusconi as “a protagonist in Italian political life” who — this is the fun part — “held public responsibilities with energetic temperament.”

Vladimir Putin, with whom Berlusconi maintained a long friendship, waxed eloquent on the Italian pol’s passing. Writing on the Kremlin’s website, the Russian president said, “For me, Silvio was a dear person, a true friend. I have always sincerely admired his wisdom, his ability to make balanced, far-sighted decisions even in the most difficult situations.”

He also stated that Berlusconi “was rightfully considered the patriarch of Italian politics” and that “the most important events of the recent history of Italy are connected with the name of this remarkable person.”’

In terms of unapologetic mixing of public and private life, Mr. Putin may have found something of a soul mate in Berlusconi: “If in taking care of everyone’s interests, I also take care of my own, you can’t talk about a conflict of interest,” the Italian once declared.

When a luxury watch Berlusconi gifted to the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, caused some friction at Jerusalem, Berlusconi reportedly said, “That’s your problem in Israel.”

On Monday, in the meantime, the website of the office of President Zelensky made no mention of Berlusconi. That is something that should surprise no one either at Kyiv or Rome. Mr. Putin reportedly sent Berlusconi 20 bottles of vodka for the latter’s 86th birthday and Berlusconi sent him Italian wine in return. It is not clear whether Berlusconi ever sent Mr. Zelensky anything other than a recipe for exasperation.

That is because, for all of his public relations acumen, Berlusconi essentially blamed Ukraine, not Russia, for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While he did not absolve Russia as a whole for its belligerent actions, he refused to fault Mr. Putin, maintaining to the end that it was Ukraine’s actions in the Donbas region that are what precipitated the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Those kinds of remarks made life difficult for Ms. Meloni, who went into damage control by issuing statements like, “Italy will never be the weak link of the West with us in government” and subsequently making an official visit to Kyiv. But they were also a reminder of the so-called Filoputiniana, or friends of Putin, in certain Italian political ranks — the head of the Northern League party, Matteo Salvini, comes to mind.

All of that is now water under the bridge — or at least some it, anyway. There had been some speculation at one point that Berlusconi might use his friendship with Mr. Putin as a lever to hit pause on his war machine and come to a negotiating table. Had Berlusconi had the vim and vigor of someone less experienced and charismatic who sort of tried doing that — to wit, President Macron — might it have worked?

That much the world may never know. Even the mightiest emperors fall. Although Ms. Meloni may now have no Rubicon to cross, she will still have some choppy European waters to navigate, and will do so more alone at the wheel than ever before.