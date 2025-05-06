Will Air Raid Sirens Play a Dangerous Descant Over Putin’s Parade for Anniversary of World War II’s End?

Ukraine threatens to rain drones on President Putin’s parade. Leading up to Friday’s Red Square celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Ukraine sent another wave of drones to Moscow last night — the second night in a row.

Although drones forced the closure of all four of Moscow’s airports, the Communist Chinese party boss, Xi Jinping; Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; and Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, plan to attend Moscow’s showcase parade. In a second distraction from Mr. Putin’s “Victory Parade,” Russian military bloggers reported last night that Ukrainian troops had launched a new incursion in Russia’s Kursk region.

At Moscow, the prospect of air raid sirens clashing with brass bands has prompted three national leaders to call in sick or to cite pressing business to stay at home. Unnerving potential visitors is the knowledge that during President Trump’s diplomatic efforts to orchestrate a 30-day ceasefire, President Zelensky kept his powder dry and amassed a war chest of thousands of drones.

Mr. Putin countered the White House’s 30-day offer with a ceasefire offer of Thursday to Saturday. This is to bracket the Friday parade and the Chinese leader’s visit. In response, Ukraine’s leader says the security of Moscow’s streets is not his problem.

Honor guard soldiers after a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade, which will take place at Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square on May 9 to celebrate 80 years after the victory in World War II, at St. Petersburg, Russia, April 22, 2025. AP/Dmitri Lovetsky

“Our position is very simple for all countries traveling to Russia on May 9: We cannot be held responsible for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation,” Mr. Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv on Saturday. “They provide you with security. Therefore, we won’t give you any guarantees.”

This prompted the former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, to threaten to go nuclear: “In the event of a real provocation on Victory Day, nobody will be able to guarantee that Kyiv will live to see May 10.” To mobilize Russians to fight against Ukraine, the Kremlin portrays Ukraine as a country led by Nazis. Complicating this narrative, Mr. Zelensky is Jewish and lost half of his World War II-era family in the Holocaust. Ukrainians accounted for about 30 percent of Soviet citizens who were killed in World War II.

“The green unshaven jerk said that he rejects Putin’s proposal for a three-day truce on May 9 and cannot ensure the safety of world leaders in Moscow,” Mr. Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s National Security Council, wrote on Telegram, referring to Ukraine’s leader. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Mr. Zelensky of “literally planning terrorist attacks on air.”

Russian authorities say they have downed dozens of drones on approaches to Moscow. In preparation, Russia reportedly has moved to Moscow 280 air defense batteries and electronic warfare units from military sites as far as 800 miles away. During last night’s Victory Parade rehearsal, residents reported disruption of cell service, preceded by text messages citing “security measures.” This either sets the stage for a major air battle in the skies of Moscow during the “Victory Parade,” or leaves military targets across Western Russia wide open to Ukrainian drone attacks.

Taunting Russia, Mr. Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, reposted on Saturday an image of his glaring boss standing in front of a burning Kremlin. Nine black drones fly around the apocalyptic scene. Of this computer generated image first posted by “Steppe Wind,” Mr. Yermak wrote: “Beautifully drawn.”

American recognition of this new kind of air war became clear last week when Defense Secretary Hegseth announced that every American Army combat division is to be equipped with 1,000 drones. For comparison, Ukraine plans to build 4.5 million drones this year — about seven drones for each Russian soldier inside Ukraine.

A Ukrainian soldier passes by an armored Hummer vehicle equipped with an anti-drone net on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, May 5, 2025. Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine’s 65th Mechanized Brigade via AP

Widely considered a world leader in combat drone technology, Ukraine claimed on Friday to have scored a world first. Ukraine’s GUR intelligence agency reports that Sidewinder missiles launched from two maritime drones shot down two Russian Su-30 Flanker jet fighters. These maritime drones — essentially remote-controlled motorboats — were plying Black Sea waters near Russia’s mainland, about 400 miles east of Ukraine.

Maritime drones would be of little use in an attack on land-locked Moscow. However, Ukraine has shown that it can launch swarms of drones in concentrated attacks on short notice. Shortly after Mr. Trump suggested that Mr. Zelensky might have to give up claims to Crimea, Ukraine sent punishing waves of drones against military targets across the Russia-occupied peninsula. Launched last Friday, the drones hit: Heroiske, Hvardiiske, Kacha, Novofedorivka, Orlovka, Saky, Simferopol, Tarkhankut, Yevpatoriya, and Zhuravlivka.

Russia tries to match Ukraine in this new style of air war. “Just this week alone, Russia has used over 1,180 attack drones, 1,360 guided aerial bombs, and 10 missiles of various types against Ukraine,” Mr. Zelensky posted Sunday on X. “The Russians are calling for a ceasefire on May 9 while striking Ukraine every single day.” During the first three weeks of April, the number of Ukrainians killed and wounded hit 848 — up 46 percent over the same period last year.

As war clouds gather over Friday’s Red Square parade, some foreign leaders are surrendering their seats on the reviewing stand. President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia has fallen ill. The Slovak prime minister, Robert Fico, the only European Union leader on the guest list, charges that neighboring countries are blocking his flight to Moscow.

“If Mr. Zelensky believes that his statements will force foreign delegations not to come, then he is deeply mistaken,” Mr. Fico said Sunday. “It is a great disrespect when someone says to a country that made the greatest contribution to the victory over fascism and suffered the absolute greatest sacrifices we can imagine: ‘Well, celebrate, we might drop a drone or something like that on you.’”

Three weeks ago, the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, warned European leaders against attending Russia’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. She told reporters: “Any participation in the May 9 parades or celebrations in Moscow will not be taken lightly on the European side, considering that Russia is really waging a full-scale war in Europe.”

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, and defense minister, Rajnath Singh, have cancelled. India seems to be teetering on the verge of war with Pakistan. As consolation, Mr. Putin yesterday accepted an invitation from Mr. Modi to visit India.

With nerves on edge, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday that the show will go on and that citizens across Russia will proudly watch the parade live on television. However, Russia’s governor of Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said yesterday that there will be no Victory Day parade at Sevastopol, headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet since 1783.

Now, all eyes swivel to Moscow’s Red Square and Mr. Putin’s effort overlay the Soviet Union’s World War II victory on his lackluster military performance in Ukraine. As military marches “blast over Red Square,” British Eastern Europe analyst Edward Lucas asks, “will Moscow’s air raid sirens play an unauthorized descant?”