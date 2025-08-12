World Central Kitchen Rebukes Hamas After Video Shows Its Terrorists Posing as Aid Workers

The Israeli military says five Hamas terrorists were in a vehicle with fake World Central Kitchen markings.

The Washington, D.C.-based aid group, World Central Kitchen, is “strongly condemning” Hamas after video released by the Israel Defense Forces showed armed members of the terrorist group pretending to be workers with the group as cover at Gaza.

The IDF released the video on Tuesday showing five armed men driving in a vehicle in Deir al-Balah with the logo of World Central Kitchen on its roof. “They wore yellow vests and cynically exploited the trust given to aid groups to conceal their activity,” Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said on X.

‼️ Armed Terrorists Operated Undercover in WCK Vehicle: Five armed terrorists were eliminated in Deir al-Balah while near a vehicle marked with the “World Central Kitchen” emblem. The terrorists wore yellow vests in an attempt to conceal their activity and avoid being targeted.… pic.twitter.com/bXgHqumFx6 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 12, 2025

The military says the five occupants of the vehicle were “eliminated” in an air strike. “This cynical abuse of humanitarian symbols is a tactic used by Hamas & other terror groups to shield themselves and advance their attacks at the expense of Gazan civilians,” the IDF said.

World Central Kitchen says it was contacted by Israeli officials earlier this week and confirmed the vehicle and the people who were inside were not affiliated with the aid group.

“We strongly condemn anyone posing as WCK or other humanitarians as this endangers civilians and aid workers. The safety and security of our teams are our top priority,” the group said in a release.

Safety is a key concern for the group after an unintended Israeli airstrike killed seven of the group’s staffers in April, 2024. Founder José Andrés — whose charity operates in several countries wracked by wars or natural disasters, including Israel after the October 7 attack — said he was “heartbroken” by the deaths.

The aid group is currently preparing hot meals at its Deir Al-Balah Field Kitchen, as well as baking bread and distributing clean potable water at Gaza. World Central Kitchen says it is also supporting about 25 community kitchens around the strip.

World Central Kitchen’s workers are cooking about 90,000 meals per day, depending on supplies. That is down from 170,000 at the start of the year.