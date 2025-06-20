Young Girl Who Left War-Torn Ukraine for Cancer Treatment in Israel Killed by Iranian Missile

A 7-year-old Ukrainian girl who left her war-torn country for Israel to receive life-saving treatment for leukemia was killed along with her family after an Iranian missile struck their apartment.

Nastia Borik was in her family’s apartment along with her mother, grandmother, and two cousins when all were killed during a missile strike last weekend on the city of Bat Yam, according to Israeli officials.

“We are heartbroken and devastated,” a post on the X account for the state of Israel read. “There are no words. May their memory be a blessing.”

The family first arrived in Israel in 2022 for Nastia to receive cancer treatment. The young girl had initially responded well, but the cancer soon returned. She underwent a bone marrow transplant, but the surgery failed to stop her aggressive leukemia.

Her father, Artem Borik, has remained in Ukraine due to its restrictions on men under age 60 leaving the country because of the war with Russia, according to a report from Israel-based Ynet news. He serves as a soldier in the Ukrainian Army’s Storm Brigade.

Ukrainian Embassy officials in Israel are making arrangements to have the bodies of Nastia and her family members returned to Ukraine, but due to airspace restrictions the transport has been logistically impossible.

“On June 14, five Ukrainian citizens, including three minors, were killed in a massive Iranian missile strike on Israel, when a missile hit a residential building in Bat Yam,” a statement from embassy officials reads. “Ukrainian diplomats and consular staff are in close contact with the Israel Police and other services to identify and arrange the repatriation of the victims’ bodies.”

One survivor, who lived in the apartment building that was struck in the attack, recounted the moment of the strike.

“We were in bed when it happened. We don’t have a reinforced room or a shelter,” the person, identified as Bat-El, told Ynet. “There was a loud boom, and we saw a flash from the missile and heavy smoke.”

“Glass was everywhere, the windows shattered, and the door blew off. We ran out and hid in the parking lot across the street.”