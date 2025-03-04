Zelensky Extends Olive Branch to Trump, Says Ukraine Ready for Peace Talks After White House Clash

‘Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts,’ The Ukrainian president said on X.

In the wake of America pausing all military aid to Ukraine, President Vladimir Zelensky took to X, saying that he is ready to return to the negotiating table after his explosive verbal battle with President Trump and Vice President Vance in the Oval Office.

“I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace,” he said in a lengthy post Tuesday morning on X. “None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.”

“Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.”

Mr. Zelensky took to the social media platform to say that his country was “ready to work fast to end the war” and suggested immediate actions that could be taken to achieve a cease-fire before moving “very fast” to agree to a final deal with America.

“The first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same,” he said.

“Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal.”

He also declared that Ukraine was ready to sign the minerals and security deal proposed by the Trump Administration.

“We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively,” Mr. Zelensky said.

He also expressed regret for how Friday’s meeting at the White House had devolved into a shouting match on display for the entire world to see. The original purpose of his meeting with Messrs. Trump and Vance was to discuss signing the rare earth minerals agreement with America and seek security guarantees from America.

“Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be,” Mr. Zelensky said. “It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.”

His missive on X comes after he told reporters during a visit to London to meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other European leaders that the war with Russia was “very, very far away” from a peaceful ending.

“I think our relationship [with the U.S.] will continue because it’s more than an occasional relationship,” he said, adding that he believed aid would keep flowing. “I believe that Ukraine has a strong enough partnership with the United States of America.”

Mr. Trump responded to the comments in a post on Truth Social hours before cutting off military aid, calling it “the worst statement” ever given by the Ukraine leader.

“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer,” he wrote. “It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S.”

“Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?”