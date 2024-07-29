AAMER MADHANI

WASHINGTON — President Biden is unveiling a long-awaited proposal for changes at the Supreme Court, calling on Congress to establish term limits and an ethics code for the court’s nine justices. He also is pressing lawmakers to ratify a constitutional amendment that would limit presidential…
