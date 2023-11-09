The New York Sun

ABIGAIL SEABERG

Carlsbad, California
Abigail Seaberg is a contributor to The New York Sun.

Ms. Seaberg is a freelance journalist based at Carlsbad, California.

Latest Articles

National

Anxious San Francisco Clears Out Homeless Camps, Pushes Back Against ‘Doom Loop’ Narrative as City Readies for Global Summit

Armed with a recent favorable court ruling, the city is removing tent encampments that have been infuriating local businesses and driving away tourists.

Foreign

A Mushroom Murder Mystery Transfixes Australia: Did Woman Deliberately Poison Her Former In-Laws With a Deadly Beef Wellington?

Police say the victims’ symptoms point to the death cap mushroom, one of the deadliest mushrooms in the world.

Culture

Four Men Charged With Theft of Golden Toilet, Once Mockingly Offered to President Trump by the Guggenheim, That Was Stolen From British Palace

The working toilet, called ‘America,’ itself has not been found and is believed to have been melted down and sold.

National

Jury Finds Florida Dentist Guilty of Hiring Hitman To Kill Celebrated Law Professor Entangled in Bitter Custody Dispute

Prosecutors claimed that Dan Markel was murdered because he would not allow his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, to move with their kids to Florida to be with her family.

Culture

What Is the Real Reason Disney Delayed Its Live-Action Snow White? Fans Suspect It Was Due to Fear of Financial Catastrophe After Star’s Woke Comments, Rumored Elimination of Dwarfs 

‘Those 7 dwarfs look like pure nightmare fuel in Snow White,’ wrote one dismayed fan on X.

Justice

Yoga Instructor Accused of Murdering Star Cyclist in Love Triangle, Then Fleeing the Country, Tracked Her Victim on a Fitness App: Prosecutors

Kaitlin Armstrong’s attorney says she is innocent and ‘trapped in a nightmare of circumstantial evidence.’

