Ms. Seaberg is a freelance journalist based at Carlsbad, California.
Armed with a recent favorable court ruling, the city is removing tent encampments that have been infuriating local businesses and driving away tourists.
Police say the victims’ symptoms point to the death cap mushroom, one of the deadliest mushrooms in the world.
The working toilet, called ‘America,’ itself has not been found and is believed to have been melted down and sold.
Prosecutors claimed that Dan Markel was murdered because he would not allow his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, to move with their kids to Florida to be with her family.
‘Those 7 dwarfs look like pure nightmare fuel in Snow White,’ wrote one dismayed fan on X.
Kaitlin Armstrong’s attorney says she is innocent and ‘trapped in a nightmare of circumstantial evidence.’
