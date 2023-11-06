Daniella Kahane

Ms. Kahane is a Peabody award-winning producer, and a writer. She also serves…
Out of fear of desecration, the Israeli flag was to fly only between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Students had been warning the administration that the increasing aggressions against Jewish students would get out of hand.
In a powerful speech, she tells the United Nations that her son Hersh, 23, lost an arm, but she doesn’t know what happened to the rest of him.
It started one bright day 20 years ago, when classmates began screaming at her because she was a Zionist.
If college campuses are a microcosm of society, then what happened at Morningside Heights does not bode well.
When a rose means more than a rose.
