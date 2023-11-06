The New York Sun

DANIELLA KAHANE

New York, New York
Daniella Kahane is a Contributor to The New York Sun

Ms. Kahane is a Peabody award-winning producer, and a writer. She also serves…

Latest Articles

Culture

NYC Marathon, a Global Spectacle, Brings Out Pro-Israel Supporters Bearing One Message: Bring Our Hostages Back

Out of fear of desecration, the Israeli flag was to fly only between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

AP/Peter K. Afriyie
Education

Jewish Students at NYC College Urged To Hide in Library Attic to Escape Unruly Pro-Hamas Mob

Students had been warning the administration that the increasing aggressions against Jewish students would get out of hand.

AP/Bebeto Matthews
Opinion (Other)

A Message From Beyond the Planet of Pain: In a Land Without Sleep Rachel Goldberg Finds, During the Dread, a Sliver of Hope 

In a powerful speech, she tells the United Nations that her son Hersh, 23, lost an arm, but she doesn’t know what happened to the rest of him.

Courtesy of Rachel Goldberg via AP
Education

Columbia Unbecoming, the Sequel: How One Undergraduate Discovered the Truth About Her University, Then and Now

It started one bright day 20 years ago, when classmates began screaming at her because she was a Zionist.

Daniella Kahane
National

A Chasm Emerges at Columbia as Competing Rallies Gather — One Celebrating the Massacre of Jews Perpetrated by Hamas and One in Solidarity With Israel

If college campuses are a microcosm of society, then what happened at Morningside Heights does not bode well.

Daniella Kahane
Foreign

A Random Swedish Man’s Act of Kindness Toward Israel Conveys the Sacredness of Life

When a rose means more than a rose.

@israelinsweden via Instagram.
