HUIZHONG WU

Taipei, Taiwan
Huizhong Wu is an Associated Press Writer

Latest Articles

Foreign

Amid Rising Tensions, Free China Extends Mandatory Military Service 

‘Taiwan is at the front lines of the expansion of authoritarianism,’ President Tsai says, as the self-ruled island faces Communist China’s military, diplomatic, and trade pressure.

AP/Chiang Ying-ying, file
Foreign

Nationalists Gain Across Free China in Rebuke to Ruling Party

Local elections saw a wave of support for the opposition Nationalist party, prompting Taiwan’s president to step down as head of the ruling Democratic Progressives.

Chang Hao-an/pool via AP
