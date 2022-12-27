HUIZHONG WU

‘Taiwan is at the front lines of the expansion of authoritarianism,’ President Tsai says, as the self-ruled island faces Communist China’s military, diplomatic, and trade pressure.
Local elections saw a wave of support for the opposition Nationalist party, prompting Taiwan’s president to step down as head of the ruling Democratic Progressives.
