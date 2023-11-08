The New York Sun

J. KENNERLY DAVIS

Richmond, Virginia
J. Kennerly Davis is a Contributor to The New York Sun.

Mr. Davis is a former Deputy Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

j.kendavis@verizon.net

Texas Prepares To Exercise, in Respect of Immigration, the Sovereign Powers the Federal Constitution — and the State’s Own Parchment — Reserves to It

The federal government has forsaken its own constitutional responsibility to enforce federal immigration laws, and the time has come for Texas to act.

