JENNIFER SEY

Ms. Sey is an author, filmmaker and children’s advocate. She is also the former…
I’m not a Republican. I don’t want to tether myself to any party. I’ll vote according to the issues that matter most to me. Yet Democrats have sorely underestimated how many people like me there are.
As Maya Angelou said, ‘When people show you who they are, believe them.’ The Democrats have shown me who they are. They are the party that doesn’t care about children or public education.
Given the known harms caused by masking toddlers and the impossibility of a 3-year-old wearing a mask effectively, one might ask: What are we doing?
