JENNIFER SEY

Denver, Colorado
Jennifer Sey is a Contributor for the Sun.

Ms. Sey is an author, filmmaker and children’s advocate. She is also the former…

Opinion (Other)

The Top Ten Reasons To Vote Against the Democrats Tomorrow

I’m not a Republican. I don’t want to tether myself to any party. I’ll vote according to the issues that matter most to me. Yet Democrats have sorely underestimated how many people like me there are.

Sarah Silbiger, pool via AP
Opinion (Other)

Democrats Have Shown Their True Colors on Education

As Maya Angelou said, ‘When people show you who they are, believe them.’ The Democrats have shown me who they are. They are the party that doesn’t care about children or public education.

Pexels.com
Opinion (Other)

Nonsense in School Covid Policies

Given the known harms caused by masking toddlers and the impossibility of a 3-year-old wearing a mask effectively, one might ask: What are we doing?

AP/Brittainy Newman, file
