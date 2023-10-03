JORDAN ESRIG

Mr. Esrig is a recent graduate of Vanderbilt University with interests in…
Hizzoner’s visit comes as the city buckles under the pressure of the thousands of migrants arriving after crossing the southern border, which Governor Hochul now calls ‘too open.’
As part of an agreement with prosecutors, the two men face several years in prison, an outcome that the victim of the assault says sends a message that individuals cannot ‘attack a Jew and get a slap-on-the-wrist penalty.’
The ruling Thursday by a New York Supreme Court judge, Nicholas Moyne, denied motions from Uber, DoorDash, and Grubhub to stop the minimum wage rules from going into effect.
