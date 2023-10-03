The New York Sun

Join
JORDAN ESRIG

JORDAN ESRIG

Westchester County, New York
Jordan Esrig is a Contributor to The New York Sun.

Mr. Esrig is a recent graduate of Vanderbilt University with interests in…

Latest Articles

National

New York Mayor To Visit Colombia, Ecuador for First-Hand View of Migrant Crisis as City Buckles Under Influx of Border-Crossers

Hizzoner’s visit comes as the city buckles under the pressure of the thousands of migrants arriving after crossing the southern border, which Governor Hochul now calls ‘too open.’

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Justice

Assailants Plead Guilty to Assault on Jewish Man at Times Square in 2021

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, the two men face several years in prison, an outcome that the victim of the assault says sends a message that individuals cannot ‘attack a Jew and get a slap-on-the-wrist penalty.’

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
National

New York City Consumers Could Pay More for Meals as Court Allows Higher Minimum Wage for Food Delivery

The ruling Thursday by a New York Supreme Court judge, Nicholas Moyne, denied motions from Uber, DoorDash, and Grubhub to stop the minimum wage rules from going into effect.

Via Pexels.com
The New York Sun

Sections

More

ShopMembershipsBecome a FounderEventsRSS FeedsNewslettersContact UsAbout the SunLegal

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use