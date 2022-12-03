The New York Sun

JOSH FUNK

JOSH FUNK

New York, New York
Josh Funk is an Associated Press Business Writer.

Economy

Railroad Employees Say Deal Won’t Resolve Quality-of-Life Concerns

Employees and their unions, despite being awarded 24 percent raises under the negotiated deal, say the pact didn’t do enough to address their quality-of-life concerns and didn’t add any sick days.

AP/LM Otero, file
Economy

Biden Calls on Congress To Impose Terms on Rail Unions, Blocking Potential Strike

Unions won 24 percent raises in negotiations, yet some are holding out for more generous paid sick time from the railroads.

Via Wikimedia Commons
Economy

Split Among Big Rail Unions on Contract Votes Raises Strike Fears, Pressure on Congress

Locomotive engineers accepted the railroads’ proposal, while train conductors voted against. Even the threat of a work stoppage could tangle the nation’s supply chain.

AP/Gene J. Puskar, file
