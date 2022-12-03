Employees and their unions, despite being awarded 24 percent raises under the negotiated deal, say the pact didn’t do enough to address their quality-of-life concerns and didn’t add any sick days.
Unions won 24 percent raises in negotiations, yet some are holding out for more generous paid sick time from the railroads.
Locomotive engineers accepted the railroads’ proposal, while train conductors voted against. Even the threat of a work stoppage could tangle the nation’s supply chain.
