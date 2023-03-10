JOSH HAMMER

Mr. Hammer is opinion editor of Newsweek, a research fellow with the Edmund…
Kidnappings and murders of Americans South of our Mexican border deserve a military response.
Was ‘Trumpism’ a flash in the pan based around a larger-than-life personality, or was it a substantive wake-up call for the GOP to ditch its outmoded bromides and sober up on trade, immigration, and foreign policy?
