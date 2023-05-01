The New York Sun

KEN SWEET

KEN SWEET

New York, New York
Ken Sweet is an Associated Press Business Writer.

JPMorgan Chases Acquires First Republic Bank After Seizure by Regulators

First Republic is the third midsize bank to fail in two months. It is the second-biggest bank failure in American history, behind only Washington Mutual, which collapsed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

Banks Create $30 Billion Rescue Package for First Republic

The bank serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley Bank, which failed Friday after depositors withdrew about $40 billion.

Silicon Valley Bank Seized by Regulators After Historic Failure

The nation’s 16th-largest bank failed after its depositors hurried to withdraw money this week amid anxiety over the bank’s health. It is the second biggest bank failure in American history.

SEC Charges Bankman-Fried With Defrauding Crypto Investors

The civil complaint says Sam Bankman-Fried diverted customer funds to Alameda Research LLC, his privately-held crypto fund, without telling them.

