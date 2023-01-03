The New York Sun

LISA MASCARO

Washington, D.C.
Lisa Mascaro is an Associated Press Congressional Correspondent.

Politics

As New Congress Convenes, Will McCarthy Be House Speaker?

The second-ranking House Republican, Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, would be an obvious next choice, a conservative widely liked by his colleagues and seen by some as a hero after surviving a mass shooting during a congressional baseball game practice in 2017.

AP/J. Scott Applewhite, file
