Michelle Chapman is an Associated Press Business Writer.

Economy

Publisher of USA Today Sues Google, Alphabet Claiming They Have a Monopoly on Digital Advertising

Gannett is looking to “restore fair competition in a digital advertising marketplace that Google has demolished,” its chief executive says

AP/Matty Zimmerman
Economy

Dell Latest Big Technology Firm To Announce Job Cuts

Layoffs by technology companies stand in contrast to robust hiring in the overall job market in January, bringing the unemployment rate to a level not seen since 1969.

AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file
Economy

Crypto Contagion Fears Rise as BlockFi Follows FTX Into Bankruptcy

The implosion of FTX is still being sorted out and it is unknown how much collateral damage it could inflict.

Rodnae Productions via Pexels.com
