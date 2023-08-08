The New York Sun

NATALIE KAHN

New York, New York
Natalie Kahn is a reporter of The New York Sun

Education

Elite Colleges Ask Applicants About Kermit the Frog and Other ‘Optional’ Questions on Diversity in What Could Be an End Run Around Supreme Court Ruling Barring Racial Preferences

Dartmouth writes that Kermit the Frog struggled with his green skin and asks applicants: ‘How has difference been a part of your life, and how have you embraced it as part of your identity and outlook?’

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Capital Concerts
National

New Illinois Law Allowing Non-Citizens To Join Police Force Is Denounced as ‘Madness’

The new law would allow DACA ‘dreamers,’ who came to America illegally, to join the force, which currently has more than 1,500 vacancies, according to one report.

AP/Charles Rex Arbogast, file
National

Danger for American Gunmakers Emerges in $10 Billion Lawsuit From Mexico Blaming U.S. Guns for Violence South of the Border

The suit, pending in a federal appeals court, raises questions over whether a law protecting gun manufacturers applies to complaints from foreign countries.

AP/Armando Solis
Politics

Birthright Citizenship Set To Emerge as an Issue in Republican Primary

What were our states thinking when they ratified the 14th Amendment granting citizenship to all persons born or naturalized in the United States?

AP/Charlie Neibergall
National

Surging in the Polls, Ramaswamy Tells the Sun He’s ‘In This Race To Win,’ Wants Trump To Be His ‘Most Useful Adviser’

Ramaswamy brushes off suggestions he could be Trump’s vice presidential pick, pointing out that unlike the 45th president, he doesn’t ‘make about 30 percent of this country psychiatrically ill.’

AP/Charlie Neibergall
Education

Governor Newsom Will Charge California School District Accusing Him of ‘Tyranny’ $3 Million for Textbooks That Reference Harvey Milk

The governor is siding with the teachers union against parents who say they want to keep sexual matters out of elementary school curricula.

Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group via AP, file
