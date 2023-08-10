The New York Sun

PAUL WISEMAN

PAUL WISEMAN

New York, New York
Paul Wiseman is an Associated Press Economics Writer.

Economy

Consumer Inflation Edges Up in July After 12 Months of Declines

Consumer prices rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier, up from a 3 percent annual rise in June, the lowest rate in more than two years.

AP/Steven Senne
Economy

Signs of Softening Labor Market Emerge in Jobs Report, Suggesting Fed Could Pause Rate Hikes

Friday’s report from the Labor Department raises the possibility that inflationary pressures might be easing and that the Fed might soon decide to pause its rate hikes.

AP/Nam Y. Huh
Economy

Key Inflation Measure Surges at Fastest Rate Since June

An alarming sign that price pressures are entrenched in the American economy and could lead the Fed to keep raising interest rates well into this year.

AP/David Zalubowski
Economy

Wholesale Prices Reaccelerate in January

The increase from December was nearly twice the rise that economists had been expecting.

AP/Gene J. Puskar, file
Economy

Slowing Economy Grows 2.9 Percent in Last Quarter of 2022

The resilience of the American job market has been a major surprise. Last year, employers added 4.5 million jobs, second only to the 6.7 million that were added in 2021 in government records going back to 1940.

AP/Sean Rayford, file
Economy

Inflation Measure Watched by the Fed Eases

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was up 4.7 percent over the previous year. That was the smallest increase since October 2021.

AP/Michael Dwyer
