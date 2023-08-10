PAUL WISEMAN

Consumer prices rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier, up from a 3 percent annual rise in June, the lowest rate in more than two years.
Friday’s report from the Labor Department raises the possibility that inflationary pressures might be easing and that the Fed might soon decide to pause its rate hikes.
An alarming sign that price pressures are entrenched in the American economy and could lead the Fed to keep raising interest rates well into this year.
The increase from December was nearly twice the rise that economists had been expecting.
The resilience of the American job market has been a major surprise. Last year, employers added 4.5 million jobs, second only to the 6.7 million that were added in 2021 in government records going back to 1940.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was up 4.7 percent over the previous year. That was the smallest increase since October 2021.
© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.