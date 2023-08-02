The New York Sun

Join
RANDY KOZUCH

RANDY KOZUCH

Alexandria, Virginia
Randy Kozuch is a Contributor to The New York Sun.

Mr. Kozuch is executive director of the National Rifle Association-Institute…

Latest Articles

Opinion (Other)

New York Times’ ‘Secret History’ of National Rifle Association Maligns America’s Long-Serving Civil Rights Organization

Largely using public records that date back 50 years, the Times paints a colorful and yet mostly distorted picture of how the NRA emerged as the most effective advocacy group in the nation.

AP/Ted S. Warren, file
The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordEventsWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use