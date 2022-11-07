TODD HENDERSON

Mr. Henderson is a professor at the University of Chicago Law School, lecturer…
Polarization is not the cause of government dysfunction, but a symptom of it.
NASA chose a mission that it is not uniquely positioned to do. Government resources are limited, and NASA should deploy them only where actions by private actors are unlikely to be sufficient to get the job done.
Someone has to stand behind promises. The genius of Bitcoin — that math can do the work of government — only works if there is a credible commitment not to change the rules, that is, not to cheat.
